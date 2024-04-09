Hawks’ Trae Young (Finger) Cleared to Practice With Team

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (finger) has been cleared to practice with the team, the Hawks announced Monday. This news comes six weeks after the three-time All-Star underwent surgery on his left pinkie.

Young, 25, tore a ligament in the finger on Feb. 23 during a game against the Toronto Raptors and had surgery four days later at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Trae Young, who sustained a left fifth finger torn ligament on Feb. 23, underwent surgery on Feb. 27. He had his six-week follow-up evaluation earlier today and has been cleared for team practice and contact. pic.twitter.com/EmmUrSkAx4 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 8, 2024



After Young’s one-month follow-up examination, the Hawks said he was “making progress in his recovery.” The six-year veteran began small finger motion exercises last week.

“You feel awful for Trae more than anything,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said after Young suffered the injury. “You have to adapt. That happened when we lost Jalen [Johnson]. … I don’t want to wallow in anything.”

The Hawks (36-42) have gone 12-10 since his injury entering Tuesday’s home game against the No. 8 Miami Heat (43-35). Atlanta holds the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference and is on pace to play the No. 9 Bulls (37-41) in the play-in tournament.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young said he’s “getting better,” believes he can return later this week

In last Friday’s episode of his “From the Point” podcast, Young provided his own update on his recovery process and when he could potentially return to the Hawks’ lineup.

“It’s getting better, I am getting close to making a fist again, then I can get on the court and do some ball-handling stuff,” he said. “If I wasn’t a point guard that needed both of my hands to dribble my hands, then I probably would have been able to come back maybe this week.”

Young was then asked when he could be back on the court.

Trae Young talked about his injury rehab on his latest podcast episode that went up today:https://t.co/gjdUQBZ5LW pic.twitter.com/hu4GT3m6VU — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) April 5, 2024



“I got another [appointment] with the doctor next Monday. Hopefully, at that point with my rehab, I’ve been doing rehab every Monday and making sure my hand is right even faster. And hopefully next week I can make a fist and I can get out of this cast and then I can play. Hopefully next week.”

Prior to his injury, Young was averaging 26.4 points and 2.7 rebounds, along with career highs of 10.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 36.5 minutes per game. He was also shooting 42.6% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range.

In Atlanta’s 137-135 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 30, the guard recorded a season-high 45 points, four rebounds, 14 assists, and two steals in 39 minutes of action.

Since the Hawks have just four games remaining in the regular season, it would only benefit Young to return to the court for much-needed in-game action before the play-in tournament.