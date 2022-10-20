The Los Angeles Clippers start their season on the road vs the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. It’s technically a home game for the Clippers as well as both share the Crypto.com Arena.

Lebron and the Lakers lost to the reigning NBA Champs, the Golden State Warriors, on opening night. Both Anthony Davis and Lebron are probable to play tonight even though their listed as day-to-day.

Making his return to the NBA stage after missing the entire 2021-22 season is the two-time NBA Champ, Kawhi Leonard. He’s put on some muscle and is ready to prove why he is a top player in this league still.

1st of 82 in the books. pic.twitter.com/NbmOaV6MJt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 19, 2022

3 things to watch for in LA Clippers vs LA Lakers

3. Can the Lakers bench improve their output?

The Lakers bench was nonexistent in their 123-109 loss to the Warriors. Lebron (31) and Davis (27) led the way for the Lakers in points in the game. Their three other starters had a combined 27 points, each playing at least 25 minutes.

What really hurt the Lakers was limited production they got from the bench. Los Angeles had eight players come off the bench in the game, only one of those players scored three or more points. That was Kenrick Nunn with 13 points. Five of the eight bench players played at least 14 minutes and they combined for 19 points, which included Nunn’s 13 points.

2. How does Kawhi look after missing an entire season?

It’s never easy coming back from an injury that keeps you out for an entire season no matter what type of player you were before. Kawhi is regarded as one of the best players in the last decade and he was even selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team last season. He’s been one of the best before, but will we see him get back to his elite form?

We saw Zion Williamson have a monster night in his first game back after missing the entire 2021-22 season. He had 25 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in a 130-108 victory vs the Nets. That’s some optimism for Kawhi who’s a similar size and build to Zion. He’ll look to have a big opening night vs the Lakers.

"He's gotten bigger, he's stronger, he's ready. It's scary. He's put more muscle on. He's a scary matchup for anyone that has to guard him." Paul George on Kawhi Leonard 👀 (via @NotoriousOHM)pic.twitter.com/UTMZcv2TrS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

1. Could we see a PG rotation for the Clippers?

Listed as the starting PG for the Clippers is Reggie Jackson. He’s probable to play tonight, but is listed as day-to-day with a sore groin. If Jackson is not 100 percent or he reaggravates the injury, we could see John Wall back on the court for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Wall has had a rough go around in the last four years. He’s battled multiple injuries and changed teams multiple times in that period. However, Wall is still one of those players who you want to see succeed. The five-time all-star is 32 now and is best off the bench. Wall started in all 40 games he played in the 2020-21 season, averaging 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists. It will be interesting to see how he plays in his first game back in a while.