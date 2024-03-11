There is one name experts insist that you should remember for upcoming years in the NBA, and that is Khaman Maluach. Despite the fact that he’s only 16-year of age, he’s already participated in a FIBA World Cup with South Sudan last year, and now he’s decided to continue his basketball dreams in the United States.

The teenager revealed last week that he’s chosen Duke to continue his path to the NBA, despite scholarship offers from other great colleges like UCLA and Georgetown. In a recent interview with ESPN, the young African explained his decision to commit to the Blue Devlis.

“Duke is home, that’s where I belong. This was the hardest decision I’ve ever made. I felt like I could succeed anywhere, but I was most comfortable going to Duke. All the schools that were recruiting me are big-time programs, but in terms of my development and the relationships I built with the coaches, they were the best,” he said.

5-star prospect Khaman Maluach has committed to play at Duke https://t.co/WTXDp2Nlwd pic.twitter.com/g1L47td9ut — Rookie Wire (@RookieWire) March 9, 2024

Experts have already been noting how Khaman is projected to become a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Sudanese is listed as a seven-foot-one athlete who weighs 250 pounds, possessing a standing reach at nine-foot-eight, which is even more than Victor Wembanyama’s.

“I use that length to block shots, go get rebounds, and dunk the ball whenever I can. I love watching basketball,” Maluach told the press. “I watch a lot of Giannis, Joel Embiid. Victor. Chet. Anthony Davis. I watch everybody. I try to see what players are good at and learn from them.”

Before his historic FIBA World Cup appearance in September, his nation’s president of the basketball federation gave him praise. “Khaman’s future is bright; everyone sees that,” Luol Deng said. “He is going to be a great player and it’s exciting that people will get see him at the World Cup stage. This will be a great experience for him.

“He has a great feel for the game. Good court awareness, amazing skill set. He has made a huge improvement. At the same time, he needs to improve on everything. Sharpen every part of his game, as you expect from a 16-year-old.”

Maluach will now join Cooper Flagg in Duke’s 2024 recruit class, as they both are projected for the 2025 NBA Draft

The South Sudanese star will now join Cooper Flagg as they’ll both enjoy their rookie year as Blue Devils. The 17-year-old, who is currently the highest rated recruit in the United States, talked about the decision he made late last year.

“After I got on campus, I really started to envision myself in Durham,” the teenager said. “All the love I felt made me really excited, seeing all the Crazies and the atmosphere in Cameron. I’m honored that I have the opportunity to join the brotherhood.”

The Maine native recently received a huge compliment from none other than superstar Kevin Durant, who is a two-time NBA champion and former season MVP. The current Suns forward said that the teenager has the potential of dominating the league for over a decade.

“The intangibles he has, his measurables, and his raw talent — I could see that through the TV,” the veteran claimed. “When you’re 6’10” and can run up and down the floor like that and got the instincts with the basketball like that … If you show up every day and be the best that you can be, I think Cooper Flagg could be one of the top players in the league for 15 years.”