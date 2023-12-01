The 2023 EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov made his NBA debut last month with Sacramento and has already appeared on 14 matches so far this season. His last match was his best, as he recorded a career-high 13-point display in the Kings’ 131-117 loss to the Clippers.

When asked about the differences between European basketball and the NBA game, he insisted that the sport in the United States is not only faster, but most players are more talented.

“Every All-Star can score 40-50 points in each game. It’s like going from the EuroCup to the EuroLeague or from the EuroLeague to the NBA,” he explained. “It’s hard to adjust, create your comfort zone, learn how the game is played and earn everyone’s trust. With my work, my character and my desire to win and help the team, I’m sure everything will be fine.”

Vezenkov comes from surpassing his previous record of 11 points, dropping 3 of 5 from range, which tied his personal mark against Cleveland some weeks ago. He also won 5 rebounds in 24 minutes of play, the most in his NBA career so far.

During the Clippers’ match, the L.A. squad led by 22 points at halftime, but Sacramento wasn’t able produce a comeback despite DeAaron Fox’s 40 points. The star-stacked rivals dominated with Kawhi Leonard’s 34 points and James Harden’s 26, plus a combined 13 assists between the both of them.

“It was obvious that we were emotionally empty after the comeback game yesterday,” he told the press after the contest. “The Clippers played an amazing game. We weren’t physical and let them shoot 50% from 3. We lacked the energy and struggled offensively in the first half. We got to be better in back-to-back games.”

Vezenkov couldn’t help but admit that his latest opponents are “a super talented team,” and they stood no chance in the first half.

“They have three All-Stars. I know they struggled at the beginning, but you can’t build a team, even in a year or two. The issue is how fast they can become a really good team. They’ll find their way because they have the assets. They showed that they can play well, and then it’s about their consistency and chemistry throughout the whole season,” Sasha assured.

His coach Mike Brown is well aware that Vezenkov must improve defensively to have real impact in Sacramento

Since the start of the campaign, Kings coach Mike Brown revealed that Vezenkov needs to improve defensively in order to get more minutes on the court, as the trainer is yet to place him in the team’s starting lineup.

“I ‘m trying to study the game and the players. I’ll never be a lockdown defender, let’s be honest,” the 2023 EuroLeague MVP revealed as his most important goals this season.

Vezenkov knows that his adaptation to NBA basketball will take time, as he’s trying to make some progress as a defender, despite certain limitations.

“But I want to be solid, help the team and not get exposed. I’m improving with every game,” he concluded.