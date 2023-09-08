Anthony Davis has proved to be one of the best centers in the NBA, as just last season he averaged 25.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per match. As a defensive big man, he’s also proved his might, as the Lakers were 7.8 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor this campaign.

You could say that now that he’s dedicated more to his strengths, and leaning less on scoring three-pointers, he’s very likely an All-NBA center.

However, it seems Davis doesn’t want to play as much at the five this upcoming campaign, as he’s reportedly told the Los Angeles coaching staff that he’d like to receive more support in this position and to occasionally place him as a power foward.

Anthony Davis has a desire to play more Power Foward next season, per @mcten pic.twitter.com/CKSss0ynLe — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 7, 2023

“Sources told ESPN that Davis made it clear to the organization he wanted to have more support at center so he wouldn’t have to play so much 5 during the regular season,” reported NBA insider Dave McMenamin.

According to Basketball-Reference, the 30-year-old played 100% of his minutes at center last season for the Lakers. Just a month ago, Davis inked a new three-year, $186 million contract extension in Los Angeles. Apparently, one of those conditions was to play less at center.

“Couldn’t think more highly of Anthony Davis as a Laker and as a player,” Rob Pelinka said after striking the latest deal. “He’s helped deliver a championship to our franchise. He’s been an incredible captain and leader.”

Even though the purple and gold were swept by the eventual champions at the Western Conference Finals, both Davis and LeBron James took the team to new heights after a poor start to the 2022/23 season. When healthy, Davis is considered an MVP contender.

“We are trending in the right direction,” he said at the end of the last campaign. “Obviously, the goal is to win championships, and we wanted to be not just knocking on the door but actually get it done, walk through the door. So that’s our goal. That’s our goal every time we step on the floor for training camp, and I’m 100 percent sure that will be the goal next year.”

New signing Christian Wood says he was promised ‘a big role’ in the purple and gold squad this next campaign

Now that we know that Davis asked to be played in different positions before signing his contract extension with the Lakers, the signing of Christian Wood makes much more sense.

You’d think the former Dallas player wouldn’t be taking on a big responsiblity in Los Angeles this upcoming season, but it seems he’s expected to handle a big role.

Wood himself told reporter Marc J. Spears that his new head coach Darvin Ham, who coached him as an assistant seven years ago, has already made some big promises.

“I’ve always wanted to be a Laker. I know we can win a championship. Communication with a coach is a big key,” he shared. “Coach Ham and I go back to our Milwaukee days and we’ve had great conversations everyday about this opportunity. He believes in me and told me I’ll be playing a big role and knows what I can do. I’m looking forward to this and Fasure motivated after what Dallas did.”