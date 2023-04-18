Atlanta’s guard Trae Young voted the most overrated player in the league by NBA athletes

The Athletic recently released a series of surveys that asked NBA players anonymously on a variety of topics, and one of the most controversial is whose the league’s most overrated player. After 54 participations in total, Hawks point guard Trae Young recieved the most individual votes, according to reporters Sam Amick and Josh Robbins.

Even though he only recieved 14.8% of the vote share, the 24-year-old from Atlanta still doubles Julian Randle from New York, who came in second place with 7.4%. Important to mention that the most votes went for the “Other” option, with 31.5%.

We asked NBA players who the most overrated player in the league was. The leading vote-getter? Trae Young. More in our anonymous player poll: https://t.co/tNDGsJILcz pic.twitter.com/PZPqWvMIcg — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 18, 2023

The Atlanta star player is still young, and has suffered many ups and downs in his short career. In 2021, he recieved a lot of credit for his squad’s run in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Hawks have lost their momentum, and have struggled through transitions over the last two seasons.

Even though Young is helping the Georgia franchise improve this second part of the season, he still needs to overcome the Boston Celtics in the current Conference’s playoffs first round to shake of this poor perception around the league, and prove he can overcome even the best of teams.

Knicks’ Julius Randle and Pascal Siakam from the Raptors were tied for the second place of the most overrated player list, both sharing 7.4% of the votes. The third place was occupied by three, as Wolves’ Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler from Miami, and recent Best Defender of the 2022/23 NBA Season Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies all tied at 5.4% of the vote share.

The surveys also explored other topics such as this year’s league MVP, which has been a controversial subject throughout the whole season, as most players don’t believe Nikola Jokic deserves a third consecutive award, even though his stats place him on the top.

According to The Athletic’s latest poll, the league overwhelmingly believes that Sixers star Joel Embiid is the player most worthy of winning this season’s MVP. After 102 votes were recieved, 50% of them were in favor of the French big man, as the Nuggets center only recieved 25.5% from the ballot.

Michael Jordan chosen the GOAT over Lakers superstar LeBron James

Another never-ending debate is whose the greatest NBA athlete of all time, as many believe it’s between Chicago legend Michael Jordan and current Lakers foward LeBron James. After 100 votes were recieved from current players in the league, the Bulls icon recieved 58% of them.

Check out the following video which shows why the six-time NBA champion is considered the best of the best:

38-year-old James recieved 33% of the votes, becoming the clear runner-up to the highest praise a basketball player can get. Even though LeBron has remained at the top of the game for 20 consecutive seasons already, the fact that Jordan has more championships than him is one of the biggest explanations that builds his case as the GOAT.

Question is, do you think a ring this year will put LeBron on top? The Lakers are currently winning the series against the Memphis Grizzlies in the West’s playoffs, and they are preparing for Game 2 this next Wednesday night.

The other players who were voted as GOAT candidates were Kobe Bryant with 8.8%, and both Bill Russell and Tracy McGrady with 1%.