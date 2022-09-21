Boston Celtics court design for 2022-23 revealed

Ime Udoka’s Boston Celtics are the outright favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy next season and they’ll have a brand-new court design to show-off in October.

The new design, revealed by Instagram user @sorcererskiwi_ shows the same logo Boston has been using on their court since 1996, however the white background has now been removed.

The Celtics court for next season is TOUGH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sNiOUeQuZC — Real NBA Quotez  (@realnbaquotxz) September 21, 2022

The Celtics will likely debut their new court on October 2, as the Charlotte Hornets visit in the first pre-season game at TD Garden ahead of the season opener against Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers on the 18th.

More details are also being added to the home floor, such as a number ‘6’ in the paint to honor the late, great Bill Russell.

The Celtics announce they have added the number "6" to their home court in honor of Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/JDJoZMxc5m — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) September 19, 2022

