The Celtics are telling all interested teams that they are not open to negotiate for Malcolm Brogdon this summer, as NBA insider Steve Bulpett recently revealed on Heavy Sports. His reports guarantee that a league source said that the 2022/23 Sixth Man of the Year recipient is of too much value to the Boston club.

“We asked about him and we were told he’s a valued member of their team,” a franchise executive told Bulpett. “They said he’s a valued member of their team and that’s where it ended. I don’t know if that changes down the line, but we didn’t get anywhere. And I’m pretty sure we aren’t the only team that got that response.”

Brogdon is currently under medical evaluation as he partially teared his tendon in his right elbow and there’s a big chance that the guard may need surgery this summer. Apparently, at some point he was considered to be part of a three-team trade involving the Clippers and Wizards, but the teams pulled considering his health situation.

The Celtics are shutting down Malcolm Brogdon trade inquiries, according to @SteveBHoop. "They said he’s a valued member of their team, and that’s where it ended. We didn't get anywhere," one executive noted. pic.twitter.com/6yObcEib10 — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) July 20, 2023

The 30-year-old just averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 67 contests this past campaign, while shooting 48.4% from the floor, 44.4% from range, and 87.0% from the free-throw line.

“They didn’t want to move him in the first place,” another anonymous source added. “They really like Malcolm. But they had to balance out their roster. They didn’t want to go into another season having to rely so heavily on (Robert) Williams and (Al) Horford.

“They had a bit of a logjam in the backcourt, and they really needed some insurance up front.”

According to NBA Sports Chris Forsberg, Jayson Tatum was also angry at big man Robert Williams because he wasn’t performing well when the team needed him the most.

“[Tatum is] mad at Rob when he isn’t taking shots,” the basketball insider learned this week. “And he is mad at Rob — not mad, but holding him accountable — when he isn’t taking shots and when he isn’t being a threat or looking at the goal… It’s basically giving him the nod like, ‘Hey, it’s OK that you’re taking those shots.

“It’s OK that you’re taking those midrange (shots) because we need you to take them.’ Because, like I said, it’ll open up other opportunities for [Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown].”

Contract negotiations with Jaylen Brown can finally continue as the player is returning from Europe

It has been reported that Jaylen Brown is ready to continue his contract negotiations with the Boston team as he has finally returned from his NBPA retreat in Spain. According to the latest reports, the Celtics are checking details for a new five-year deal worth around $300 million.

“With Jaylen Brown now back in Boston from his NBPA retreat in Spain, contract talks will resume next week, according to a league source,” said reporter Gary Washburn.

Not too long ago, Celtics star Tatum told the press after the playoffs that it’s “extremely important” for Brown to be back this upcoming campaign, especially as they are both close friends on and off the court.

“It’s extremely important,” he assured. “He’s one of the best players in this league. He plays both ends of the ball and still is relatively young. And he’s accomplished a lot so far in his career. So I think it’s extremely important.”