Magic Want to Add Two-Way Players According to Paolo Banchero

Per Paolo Banchero, the Orlando Magic already have an idea of what type of personnel they want to add to their roster. The team is looking to add two-way players who fit their type of play-style.

“[The front office] wants two-way guys who add to what we already have in terms of our defensive identity, length and versatility,” The All-Star forward said in a piece by Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. “Shooting is a big part of what we need to improve on, whether we go and get somebody or try to develop guys. I don’t know which way they’re going to approach that. And having a guy who can set the table and be reliable. We have a lot of talented guys who can make shots and make plays: me, Franz [Wagner] and Jalen Suggs. I would rather be more of an offensive hub than the point guard, if that makes sense.”

The Magic were one of the biggest surprises this season as they finished fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Paolo Banchero’s Impact

The future is extremely bright for Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic. There is a reason he was the first overall pick in his draft class. This past season, Banchero made his first All-Star Team and averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 total rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. The former Rookie of the Year also tallied a field goal percentage of 45.5 percent and had a player efficiency rating of 17.3. On top of this, Banchero also logged a box plus/minus rating of 1.3, an assist percentage of 25.2 percent, and a defensive rebounding percentage of 20.0 percent. Banchero upped his production in the playoffs tallying 27.0 points, 8.6 total rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Banchero is clearly the building block for Orlando’s future and for good reason.

Orlando’s Promising Future

The Magic’s young players seem to be coming into their own at the right time. They have been a fixture in the NBA Draft Lottery for years, but the organization has been patient and played their cards right. Auxiliary players such as Jalen Suggs, the Wagner brothers, Cole Anthony, and Jonathan Isaac have been terrific fits for the Magic. Banchero is the clear-cut star, but he has also brought into the new culture that head coach, Jamahl Mosley, has instilled into the locker room. Despite losing in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, Magic fans should not be discouraged. They have one of the brightest futures in the NBA. Especially if they add a couple of three-and-D guys to their roster like they are wanting to this offseason.