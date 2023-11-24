Believe it or not, it’s already been a month into the 2023/24 NBA season and the Suns haven’t been able to try out their highly-awaited Big 3. Bradley Beal is still enduring a back injury and hasn’t played alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

When the former Wizards star got to play, Devin was hurt, and as he returned, Bradley started having back problems again.

“Not having our ‘Big 3’ to start the [season] is very tough,” Beal said recently. “Everybody has their own expectations of what we can be and we have ours as well. We all pride ourselves on taking care of our bodies and being available. Devin and I, we haven’t even gotten the good end of the stick.”

The 30-year-old is expected to miss out at least for three more weeks will he recovers from his “low back strain.” He’s wasn’t available during the first seven matches of the campaign, then played three in a row, only to fall to injury again.

Phoenix signed Beal from Washington this past summer after he had agreed to a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards the year before. This is why the Florida product will be making $46.7 million just this season.

“It’s a fine line as a fan of the game. Like 100 percent, you want to see Phoenix healthy,” wrote the veteran guard. “You want to see those guys out there competing. And you want to see what the hype is about. But internally, we have a totally different mindset. We’re not really worried about what people’s viewpoint of us is. But we also do know what we’re capable of and what we can be when we’re all healthy as well, too.”

Bradley is currently averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Suns this tournament while shooting 39.1% from the floor, 33.3% from range and 68.8% from the foul line. The Arizona franchise is 1-2 with Beal as a starter.

Beal’s injury will be re-evaluated in three weeks and has been carrying this pain ever since the team’s training camp

The superstar’s low back strain seems more serious than it really is, as Phoenix‘s medical staff aren’t convinced he’ll be back and healthy in three weeks. This is why they rather re-evaluate him when the time comes and consider what is best for him and the team.

“The Phoenix Suns today announced that guard Bradley Beal will be out and re-evaluated in three weeks as he continues to rehab a low back strain. This timeline was determined following further evaluation and consultation on his injury,” the announcement read.

Bradley Beal is expected to miss several games with a lower back strain and will be re-evaluated in three weeks pic.twitter.com/I6jv3m8sXj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2023

Shams Charania of The Athletic also reported at the start of the week about Beal’s situation, explaining how he first starting hurting at the start of training camp. “I’m told he’s been dealing with a disc issue in his back. He’s been gutting through it, he suffered it in training camp and even at some points he’s dealt with nerve irritation going down his legs to his back,” he informed.

“He tweaked it in training camp, he’s been dealing with it. They’ve had multiple MRI’s, multiple exams and there’s been nothing structurally wrong. There’s been no major issue, but this is a back – and anytime you have a back issue you deal with discomfort, you deal with tightness on a day-to-day basis,” the insider said.