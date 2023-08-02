The name of Cooper Flagg is being mentioned more and more as every month goes by, while the high school star is predicted to become a No. 1 prospect for a future NBA Draft. Truth is, the rising star has kept busy this summer and has been dominating every competition he’s been one.

The latest was on Jayson Tatum’s Elite Camp just a couple of weeks ago, where he allegedly confronted new Phoenix star Bradley Beal and didn’t back down.

Rumor has it that the Maine native took the NBA player on a 1-on-1 and apparently got mad at the 16-year-old who went full throttle.

“I heard a rumor that my boy Cooper Flagg was at Jayson Tatum’s camp and he was busting Brad Beal 1-on-1, and Brad Beal got mad at him. Started cussing him out,” said former player Brian Scalabrine said on NBA Radio this Tuesday.

“This dude is a major trash-talker. So I guess the rumor is that Brad Beal and him were squaring off 1-on-1 and Brad Beal was taking it lightly. It’s a high school kid. Then Cooper started giving it to him. And I guess the rumor is, Cooper started talking trash and Bradley Beal got mad. Really mad,” he added.

Flagg has quickly earned a reputation of playing with no fear, getting ready to dunk over anyone who stands in front of him.

The rumor makes sense, especially considering that Tatum posted an Instagram story after the camp came to an end, commenting on how much he enjoyed the way young campers competed and talked a lot of trash. The story disappeared 24 hours later, as they commonly do on social media.

The newest reports announced this week that the 16-year-old was seen visiting a University in North Carolina. “Cooper Flagg, one of the nation’s best, is on campus for a visit to Duke today,” wrote 247Sports’ basketball analyst Travis Branham.

“Flagg is the most complete player,” one college coach said. “He does it on both ends of the floor. Excellent passer. Basically can play 1 through 4 on both ends of the floor. He plays hard, never takes any plays off. His biggest weakness right now is his perimeter shooting — which is still pretty good.”

Scouts and college coaches have found common ground on explaining Flagg’s many talents

This summer has been special for the rising star, as Cooper has participated in as many summer competition’s as possible. This way, both scouts and coaches have been able to see him perform closely, expressing their immense admiration for the high school athlete.

“Flagg is just different,” an NBA scout expressed last month. “He has the mental makeup. Silent killer, assassin. He’s consistent with his mindset, motor and production. If he doesn’t develop an ounce of his offensive package from this day forward, he’s still potentially in the running for a defensive player of the year at the NBA level. Just the progressions that he’s shown with the live ball playmaking, shot-creating off the bounce, instinctive reads and plays on both ends and then how he carries himself.”

The youngster ended his Peach Jam exhibitions with averages of 25.4 points. 13.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 6.9 blocks per match.

“Flagg is the more dynamic defender and passer of the three,” another college trainer added. “He impacts winning in more ways than those other two right now.”