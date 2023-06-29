Brook Lopez awarded the 2023/23 Community Assist Award for his commitment to support youth literacy in Milwaukee

The Bob Lanier Community Assist Award has a new owner for the 2022/23 campaign, as it was awarded to none other than Bucks center Brook Lopez, who has pursued his initiatives to support youth literacy programs in Milwaukee.

The big man, who was also the recipient of the March NBA Cares Community Assist Award, recieved this new accolade on Wednesday after being selected by a panel of NBA executives and a fan voting that lasted 12 days.

Ever since the veteran athlete landed to play with the Bucks in 2018, he’s been determined to make reading fun for younger generations, as he’s invested around $235,000 on books and literacy programs around Wisconsin.

Through this “Blocks for Books” project, he donates $500 for every block that’s recorded during the NBA regular season, which saw him contribute a total of $96,500 this past campaign. Also, for a second year in a row, he’s partnered up with Scholastic Book Fair to bring book fairs back to the Milwaukee Public School system.

“Reading is a personal passion of mine that brings me joy and has played a key role in my success,” Lopez said about the importance of literature. “Throughout my career, I have remained committed to supporting youth literacy initiatives because I know firsthand how important this skill is. Whether at home, in the locker room or on the road, reading has always played a significant role in my life.”

When asked about his mission through books, the big man feels the need for younger generations to remember how magical reading can be.

“I want to ensure future generations are able to develop this skill too and fall in love with reading just as I have, especially kids in economically disadvantaged schools and communities,” he said. “To be the recipient of the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for my efforts in uplifting youth literacy in Milwaukee is truly an honor. Bob Lanier was committed to giving back in the Milwaukee community, so to be able to bring this award back to Milwaukee means so much to me and the Bucks organization.”

Lopez was publicly recognized as the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner during yesterday’s broadcast of ESPN’s NBA Today.

When asked about his free agency status, Lopez joked around about a couple of potential destinations

As the Bucks are expected to bring back Lopez from his free agency status, the press couldn’t help but asked him what other potential destinations he’d be interested in playing for. However, ESPN’s NBA Today caught him in a real good mood, as he joked around about the possibilities.

“My choice really would be Seattle, honestly. My fear though, the Supersonics went away the year I was drafted [2008]… I might not get that chance cuz when I’m done, I feel like that year they’ll come back,” Brook said while cracking up.

The 35-year-old kept at it after his Supersonics remarks, then saying he’s also considered playing for a certain Canadian team.

“You know, actually, I was thinking Montreal but they do not even have a baseball team anymore,” the veteran center claimed.