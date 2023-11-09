Carmelo Anthony isn’t bothered about not winning a title as he describes toxicity of ‘ring culture’

Carmelo Anthony might have not earned an NBA title, but this doesn’t mean he did not win awards throughout his 19-season career. In a recent interview with Complex, he got honest about his feelings on not owning a ring despite conquering almost everything else.

The 39-year-old, who played for Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers, believes that the “ring culture” surrounding the league has changed a lot in modern basketball.

“No, it don’t bother me because the game changed and the culture of the game changed,” he explained. “It was like in the ’80s, ’90s, when it was about ring culture. I think now it’s the money. It’s the bag, It’s let me go get 200 (million) and rightfully so. But the focus is not just rings no more, you know what I mean?”

Carmelo Anthony on the toxicity of ‘ring culture’: “So because we didn’t win the NBA Championship, we shouldn’t get the credit? Like we should just be dismissed on everything?” (via @ZionOlojede, https://t.co/oPkIxqIXms) pic.twitter.com/RgvAnaey3m — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 8, 2023

Anthony was a 10 time All-Star, who made six All-NBA teams and conquered the 2012/13 scoring title. He averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists throughout his impressive career and even won three Olympic gold medals with the United States.

“You still wanna win the championship but it’s like I’m gonna get the 60 million before I go get the ring,” Anthony expressed. “So I just think that the mindset has shifted tremendously when it comes to ring culture. Like, there’s no way that guys who haven’t won the ring shouldn’t still get the credit that they deserve.”

Other superstars like LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, who were also part of the 2023 NBA Draft, did end up winning more than one NBA title, but this doesn’t mean Carmelo won’t be remembered as an all-time great.

“(Charles) Barkley is who he is. You know, Reggie (Miller) is who he is. We are who we are,” he explained. “So because we didn’t get win the NBA championship, we shouldn’t get credit? Like we should just be dismissed on everything? So I will always kind of disagree with that but as far as ring culture, I think people understand that not everybody can win it.”

Anthony knows that his legacy will truly live on through his son Kyle’s dreams of playing basketball

Back when Carmelo decided to officially hang up his basketball shoes for good and move unto the next chapter of his life, he made his announcement via a heartfelt video full of memories and gratitude.

“When people ask what my legacy is, it’s not my feats on the court that come to mine, not the awards or the praise. This story has always been more than basketball. Me legacy, my son, is in you,” Anthony said in his farewell video, as he encourages his son Kyle to dream big as he did.

Check out some of Carmelo’s best highlights of his successful career in the video above. Do you still think he needed a ring to prove himself worthy of a legend?

“It will forever continue in you because the time has come for you to carry this torch. So, Kyle, chase you dreams and don’t let anything hold you back. Let nothing intervene. My legacy, now and forever, lives on through you. And I will always be proud of all that you do. Peace,” the NBA great said when he made his retirement announcement last summer.