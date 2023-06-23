Cavaliers rejected trade offers for All-Star center Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers have turned down multiple trade offers for 6-foot-11 center Jarrett Allen, according to sources. Cavaliers G.M. Michael Gansey views Allen as a “core piece,” alongside Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. Allen has spent his last three seasons with Cleveland.

“Despite a public declaration that they weren’t planning to make any sweeping roster changes in the aftermath of a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Cavs continue to receive trade offers for All-Star center Jarrett Allen,” wrote Chris Fedor of cleveland.com. “None of the trade overtures have been appealing enough.”

Upon further review of some NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers hold 10th-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cavs are receiving trade offers on Jarrett Allen, per @ChrisFedor “None of the trade overtures have been appealing enough and thus far the Cavs are telling rival teams, ‘Thanks but no thanks.’ Some of the packages have involved multiple players. Others have been more… pic.twitter.com/kfToYCDRAI — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 22, 2023



“Some of the packages have involved multiple players,” Fedor added. “Others have been more pick-centric, allowing Cleveland to recoup some lost assets following last summer’s blockbuster trade for Second Team All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell.” The Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors were among the teams to reach out to the Cavs.

Of course, the details of the trade overtures are unknown. In 68 starts of the 2022-23 regular season, Allen averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 blocks, and a career-high 32.6 minutes per game. The sixth-year center also shot 64.4% from the floor and 73.3% at the foul line.

Cleveland Cavaliers turned down trade offers from Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors for All-Star center Jarrett Allen, hold 49th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft

Additionally, Allen finished 20th in total rebounds (666), 13th in offensive rebounds, 20th in blocks (84), eighth in true shooting percentage (67%), fifth in defensive win shares (4.0), and fourth in defensive rating (108.1).

The Cavaliers center scored a season-high 24 points in six games this past season: 114-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers (Nov. 23), 116-102 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers (Dec. 6), 119-113 win vs. Portland (Jan. 12), 105-103 loss to the New York Knicks (Jan. 24), and 108-91 victory against the Houston Rockets (Mar. 26).



Allen helped the Cavaliers make their first playoff appearance since the 2018 NBA Finals with LeBron James. Cleveland finished 51-31 and fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the Cavs lost in five games to the New York Knicks in their first-round playoff series.

In August 2021, Allen signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cavaliers. So, this deal is for $20 million per season. After six NBA seasons, his estimated career earnings are approximately $49,886,030.

The 2023 NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight. Cleveland holds the 49th pick in the second round.

