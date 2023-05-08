Celtics feel encouraged by their late response, despite losing Game 4 vs. Sixers in a heartbreaking fashion

Even though Boston lost this Sunday’s Game 4 of the series against Philadelphia, the team feels inspired after their late comeback in the fourth quarter that took the match all the way into overtime.

The Celtics were losing by 16 points and tied the match right before the final buzzer, despite losing in the end 116-115 after extra time was given. Most players felt encouraged after the game, especially by the way they dominated in clutch stages.

The squad from Massachussetts seemed to wake up after this pep talk by coach Joe Mazzulla: