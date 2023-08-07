Main Page
Celtics interested in re-signing Blake Griffin for the 2023-24 season
The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in re-signing Blake Griffin ahead of the 2023-24 season. According to CLNS’s Bobby Manning, the “door remains open” for another stint for Griffin in Beantown.
“I’ve heard the door remains open for his return despite the distance from family and his home on the west coast,” Manning said. “Given that he mulled his options until October last year, it’s worth assuming he’ll follow a similarly deliberative process this summer.”
Blake Griffin, 34, would return to Boston for a 15th NBA season. The 6-foot-9 forward signed with the Celtics on a one-year, $2.91 million contract last October during training camp. However, the five-time All-NBA member appeared in just one playoff game after playing in 41 regular-season games.
Griffin made 16 starts in 41 games with Boston in the 2022-23 regular season. The six-time All-Star averaged 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 13.9 minutes per game while shooting 48.5% from the floor and 34.8% beyond the arc.
Boston Celtics are interested in re-signing veteran forward Blake Griffin for the 2023-24 season; Griffin averaged a regular season career-low usage percentage of 12.7% last season
Griffin scored a season-high 15 points in a 106-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 8 and in a 131-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks six days later. The 13-year veteran also grabbed a season-high 12 boards in 122-114 victory against the Utah Jazz on Mar. 31.
NBA insiders are expecting Griffin to consider available opportunities with other teams before re-signing with the Celtics. His regular-season usage percentage (12.7%) was a career low, and the former Net received a total of six minutes off the bench in the playoffs.
More importantly, Griffin’s role with Boston could remain the same next season. Although the Celtics traded Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks, they also acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards. Plus, Boston signed Jordan Walsh and Oshae Brissett. Then there’s the center rotation of Al Horford and Robert Williams III.
Horford, Porzingis, and Williams have all worked around injuries in recent years, but Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla might still not offer Griffin much playing time in his 15th season. Boston is bound to make at least one more trade at some point this year.
