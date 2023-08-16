Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will go through 4-6 weeks of rehab for plantar fasciitis and is expected to be cleared for the start of training camp, according to TNT’s NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“It is difficult, I feel very responsible to myself and the supporters of the Latvian national team, but a decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup,” the 7-foot-3 big man posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are favoring the Denver Nuggets to repeat in the 2023-24 season.

Ir grūti, es jūtos ļoti atbildīgs savu un Latvijas valstsvienības atbalstītāju priekšā, taču ir pieņemts lēmums, ka es nespēlēšu Pasaules kausā. Pēc vairāku nedēļu atlabšanas procesa un atkārtota MRI izmeklējuma, vēl joprojām pēdas plantārais fascīts man neļauj atrasties uz… pic.twitter.com/mvyk4Dj8lU — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) August 15, 2023



The seven-year NBA veteran announced that he reached the decision after consulting with the Celtics organization and medical staff of the Latvian team. On Tuesday, a Celtics source downplayed any concern over his injury. The source was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, per The Athletic.

As part of a three-team trade in June, Boston acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards after the All-Star center opted into his $36 million contract for the 2023-2024 season. The Celtics then traded 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis to miss 4-6 weeks and will not play in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup after plantar fasciitis diagnosis, expected to be cleared for training camp

In the trade, Boston also sent its 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington. The Wizards received Danilo Gallinari, Julian Phillips, and Mike Muscala from the Celtics as well. Additionally, Memphis then sent its 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the C’s.

Kristaps Porzingis’ $36,016,200 player option for the 2023-24 season is part of the five-year, $158.25 million max contract he signed with the Dallas Mavericks in July 2019. With the Celtics, he agreed to a two-year, $60 million extension that will keep him in Beantown through the 2025-26 season. Now, his deal totals $96 million.

In 65 starts with the Wizards in the 2022-23 season, Porzingis averaged career highs of 23.2 points and 32.6 minutes per game. He shot a career-best 49.8% from the floor. His 62.7% true shooting percentage was also a career best.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kristaps Porzingis has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He will engage in a four-to-six-week rehab program, and is expected to be cleared for the start of training camp. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 16, 2023



Furthermore, in Washington’s 122-120 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 8, the center scored a career-high 43 points in 38 minutes as a starter. Along with notching five boards and five assists, Porzingis shot 17-of-22 (77.3%) from the field and 7-of-10 (70%) from 3-point range.

Porzingis finished 12th in blocks (100) this past season and 18th in free throws (354). Not to mention, he ranked 17th in player efficiency rating (23.1), 19th in box plus/minus (4.3), and 15th in block percentage (4%). If he can stay healthy, the 7-footer will help the Celtics protect the paint.

Of course, Porzingis missed the entire 2018-19 season due to a left ACL tear. As a native of Liepaja, Latvia, missing the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup has to be hurting him.

Zinger should be a great asset for Boston next season. Porzingis, 28, is nine years younger than Al Horford, who’s 37. Come playoff time in 2024, the Celtics will definitely need him.

NBA Betting Content You May Like