Charles Barkley threatens to miss out on the 2024 All-Star weekend if Jalen Brunson isn’t selected

Jalen Brunson is proving yet again why he is considered the main reason why the Knicks have been worthy of qualifying to the playoffs again, as he’s playing his second season in Manhattan. As the star wasn’t selected to last year’s All-Star Weekend, Charles Barkley decided to threaten the NBA of missing out on this year’s spectacle if the player isn’t chosen to participate.

That’s how badly the Hall of Famer thinks Jalen is one of the top stars in the league! Of course there is no way the broadcasting icon can miss the All-Star show in Indianapolis next month, but it sure is fun watching him defend the New York guard.

“Jalen Brunson better make the All-Star team or I’m not going to Indianapolis. I’m telling you, if Jalen Brunson is not an All-Star, I am not going,” he insisted this weekend on ESPN.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson building All-Star case after winning second Player of Week award https://t.co/XElsFbgzFp pic.twitter.com/zHAwS115gn — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2024

Alongside Julius Randle, there’s no doubt that the 27-year-old is one of his team’s best athletes. Both of them have been posting similar numbers and are leading the pack to a 23-17 record in the contested Eastern Conference. Even though they are only ranking 7th, the Knicks are only 0.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are sitting in the fourth spot (23-15).

Jalen is once again proving his worth this campaign, stacking up averages of 25.8 points, 6.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest. The point guard is currently leading his squad in scoring and assists, which makes him arguably New York’s best player this season.

Last year, Barkley also claimed he was worthy of an All-Star selection. “Jalen Brunson is arguably one of the best free agent pickups in NBA history,” Barkley said. “What he’s done this year is historical. We didn’t know Jalen Brunson was this good of a player — nobody thought that.”

According to the NBA legend, the Knicks star proved critics wrong when they first said he was wildly overpaid after signing a four-year, $104 million contract in Manhattan.

“Everybody thought going into this season that he got overpaid,” the ESPN analyst shared in 2023. “When did he shine [last season]? When Luka got hurt.”

Indianapolis is already decorating the city in preparation for February’s upcoming All-Star weekend

This weekend, the Indianapolis International Airport has already started to greet guests with their new All-Star decorations. However, this is just the beginning as the entire city is starting to change its colors to blue, yellow and silver to honor their hometown Pacers.

“Soon, All-Star will convene in the greatest hosting city and the greatest basketball state in the nation. It wasn’t just our love for the game that landed All-star here; it was our collaborative community mindset and long resume of hosting hundreds of national and international sporting events, among so many other significant conventions and events,” said Stephanie McFarland, who serves as the city’s Senior Public-Affairs Consultant.

In the coming weeks, visitors to the airport can expect a colorful campaign. “Indy has an impressive track record! The community and its leaders rally around big events, like All-Star, and the Indianapolis International Airport is among the first to welcome fans with Hoosier Hospitality. We’re ready to deliver a world-class experience that continues to make us known as the Best Airport in North America, year after year,” she guaranteed.

The All-Star Weekend will take place in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse from February 16 to 18.