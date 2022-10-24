NBA
Chris Paul Makes NBA History As Suns Beat Clippers
Chris Paul made history on Sunday night becoming the first player in NBA history to record 20k points and 11k assists.
It was a record breaking night for Paul, as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-95.
Chris Paul is the first player in @NBA history with both 20,000 points and 11,000 assists. pic.twitter.com/WZd1tk7gED
— Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) October 24, 2022
It’s always a big deal to play a former team, in any sport, however to make history against them is an even bigger deal.
Early on in the first quarter, Paul threw up a lob for Deandre Ayton to slam home, giving Paul his 11,000th assist in his career.
Chris Paul has joined the 11K Assist Club 🙌
🏀 John Stockton: 15,806
🏀 Jason Kidd: 12,091
🏀 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔 𝑷𝒂𝒖𝒍: 11,009 pic.twitter.com/x683tiWF4H
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 24, 2022
Paul had his say on the record breaking game.
“I honestly had no clue until I checked out of the game,” Paul said when asked when he was informed of his historic achievement.
“I’ve been fortunate to play for a while now, with a lot of great shooters, great shooters in general,” Paul then mentioned a couple of names such as David West, Peja Stojakovic, and Devin Booker. “I’m privileged.”
