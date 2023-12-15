Chris Paul reveals his injuries recover quicker ever since he went vegan: ‘I got a lot more energy’

Chris Paul made a huge impact around the NBA when he announced he was going to change his eating habits and go vegan. Not only is he one of the oldest players in the league and still at the top of his game, but he believes his injury recovering processes are now quicker.

The 12-time All-star recently appeared at DeAndre Jordan’s “Vino Talk” podcast and talked about a wide range of topics. However, one of their most interesting takes of their conversation came when the Warriors player talked about how much his health has improved since he changed his diet.

Since Jordan also made the change himself, the conversation flowed. “My gut health changed. In my brain, my recovery has changed,” Paul said. “When we have a game, after I play that game that next day, I seem to recover faster. … I feel like I got a lot more energy.”

Mogul Jay-Z and NBA star Chris Paul recently invested in a Black-owned vegan food brand.https://t.co/rXEVEmKxck pic.twitter.com/0laT0Fxuvu — NewsOne (@newsone) August 29, 2021

The “Point God” first made changes to his diet during his only campaign in Oklahoma City when he was 34. That year he played in 70 games, plus the playoffs, which were the most amount of contest he competed in after four seasons.

Ever since the 38-year-old went vegan, he’s well known for investing in company that are promoting healthier diets for the general population, just like he did two years ago alongside rapper Jay-Z.

Recently he invested in Meati Foods, a company that has rapidly become a leading disruptor in the alternative protein sector. “When I choose to invest in a company, I look at everything from the quality of the products to how our values align,” he said in a statement.

“Meati and I share an understanding that building something great involves being willing to put in the work. We also agree that nutrition has to taste good and be good for you. This is an exciting time to invest and make a real impact with Meati, a company committed to whole food nutrition that tastes amazing,” he added.

CP3 revealed two current NBA superstars who were once part of his famous basketball summer camp

Many professional and college basketball athletes first started out spending summers training in camps to broaden their talents and increase their networks in the sport industry. Chris Paul has always promoted his own camp during the offseason and recently revealed two top guards who star in the NBA.

“The first year that we had camp, Eric Bledsoe and Steph Curry were both campers,” the point guard said. “Trae Young came in high school and college.”

This means that CP3 and Curry have known each other for 15 years already and spent most of their careers being bitter rivals.

Fast forward to this day, both players have finally become teammates as the Golden State Warriors acquired the veteran star in a trade that send young guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards.