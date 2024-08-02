Chris Paul Sells California Mansion For Over $15M

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul recently sold his mansion in Encino, California, for $15,150,000, according to TMZ Sports. The 12,830-square-foot property boasts eight bedrooms and twelve bathrooms.

It also features luxurious amenities such as a home theater, saltwater pool, a home gym, a glass wine cellar, and a basketball court.

Paul, 39, put the Encino property on the market this summer with realtor Ikem Chukumerije. “Selling Sunset” stars Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet represented the buyer, per TMZ Sports. According to Redfin.com, Paul first listed his home on the market for $16,495,000 on June 21.

Additionally, the estate is complete with a four-car garage, generator, and guardhouse, ensuring utmost security and convenience. The massive gourmet kitchen also features double islands and a cozy breakfast nook.

Built in 2020, the mansion sits on 1.35 acres of land and is valued at $1,181 per square foot. Although the home was built four years ago, the sales history dates back to 1976.

Chris Paul still owns another $19 million mansion in Los Angeles, California

Per sales records, the property was bought for $117,000 on May 5, 1976. Prior to construction, the previous home sold for $1,150,000 on Feb. 17, 2011, and sold again for $1,200,000 on Dec. 19, 2014.

According to the tax history, Chris Paul paid $141,439 in property taxes in 2023. It was a 4.9% increase over the $134,802 he paid in 2022.

For comparison, the property taxes totaled $31,986 before the mansion was built in 2020. That was a 4.2% increase over 2019 ($30,690).

Property taxes and housing costs surged because of the COVID-19 pandemic and corporations buying single-family homes. The property taxes for Paul’s mansion in 2021 were $144,321, a 351.2% increase over 2020!

The 12-time NBA All-Star still has another $19 million mansion in Los Angeles. This means he’ll still have a place to reside in the city where he spent six years of his career. Paul played for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2011 to 2017 and spent the 2023-24 season with the Golden State Warriors.

Chris Paul agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Spurs in June.