After six games away from the NBA courts, Donovan Mitchell made his way back to the Cavaliers’ starting lineup this weekend, but this time with a protective mask on his face. The club star also reminded his team about winning, as he propelled Cleveland to a 117-114 victory after dropping in two free throws with 12.8 seconds left to the clock.

Now the club will need their forward inspired as much as possible, as they endure a five-game road trip starting this week. Evan Mobley also contributed to the Cavs’ cause, as he hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 28.2 seconds left for a team that has been struggling without their best player.

Mitchell was the first to recognise that the squad has been struggling in the Eastern Conference right as they are about to enter the postseason. “We’ve been injured and hurt, but there’s no excuse at this point,” he said postgame. “We’ve got to go out there and continue to find ways to win these games and be ready at the right time.”

For the first time in a month, the Cavaliers have their starting lineup all on the court again. They now have a couple of weeks to round into form. https://t.co/jB76CRePGg — Akron Beacon Journal (@beaconjournal) March 30, 2024

While Mobley had 18 of his 20 points during the second half, Georges Niang added 25 points against his former Sixers teammates, as Cleveland won only their second game in their last six. Darius Garland also produced big numbers, as he scored 14 points and handed out 12 assists throughout the match.

As the NCAA women’s Final Four will be played in Cleveland next week, the team will be visiting Denver, Utah, Phoenix, San Antonio and play twice in Los Angeles. “Every game’s a playoff game,” Donovan said as the Cavs are currently holding the third spot in the East. “That’s what it’s going to be every night.”

As Mitchell has missed 15 of 20 games since the All-Star break, he admitted that using the mask isn’t ideal. “It’s trying to be able to breathe,” he revealed. “But it’s that time, so there’s really nothing I can do about it. So let’s go out there and figure it out. First time with a mask. I threw it out the first workout. We got a new one, so this is the final version.”

While his team are happy to welcome back their superstar, the 76ers is also hoping to witness Joel Embiid’s return before the end of regular season, as he underwent surgery to repair meniscus in his knee on February 6.

Joel Embiid is also expected to finally make his way back to the basketball courts this week against the Thunder Joel Embiid has missed 28 games in almost two months now, but good news seem to finally be reaching Philadelphia this week as the big man is expected to make his way back to the court against Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. The last time the reigning MVP played was on January 30.

The big man has “positively completed multiple five-on-five scrimmage sessions in recent days,” as said by insider Shams Charania. The Sixers have gone 26-8 with him this season and 14-27 without him.

“Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is nearing a return and expected to play this week. The reigning MVP has been out since January 30 with a left meniscus injury. His status for Tuesday vs. OKC is expected later today,” Adrian Wojnarowki said on ESPN.

Prior to the center’s injury, he was averaging career highs of 35.3 points and 5.7 assists, along with 11.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 1.8 blocks, and 34 minutes per game. Plus, he was shooting 53.3% from the field and a career-best 88.3% at the foul line.