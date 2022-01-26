Clippers vs Magic NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In Wednesday night’s interconference matchup, the Los Angeles Clippers (24-25, 23-26 ATS) are facing off versus the Orlando Magic (9-39, 21-27 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Will Cole Anthony and the Magic obtain their first win against the Clippers this season? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Clippers vs Magic Game Information

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Amway Center; Orlando, Florida

Clippers vs Magic NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Clippers +1 (-110) | Magic -1 (-110)

Best moneyline: Clippers +105 | Magic -115

Over/Under: 213.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

SF Paul George (out indefinitely) | PF Marcus Morris (questionable) | SF Kawhi Leonard (out indefinitely) | PG Jason Preston (questionable)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG E’Twaun Moore (out indefinitely) | SG Terrance Ross (probable) | SG Michael Carter-Williams (out indefinitely) | PF Jonathan Isaac (out indefinitely) | SG Gary Harris (probable) | PG Markelle Fultz (out indefinitely) | C Mo Bamba (questionable) | SG R.J. Hampton (out indefinitely)

Clippers vs Magic News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, in the Clippers’ 116-115 road win over the Wizards on Tuesday, guard Amir Coffey scored a team-high 29 points in 37 minutes spent on the court. Luke Kennard finished his performance with 25 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 30 minutes played as well. Los Angeles has won five of its past 10 games. Their inconsistencies are duly noted. The team is 15-12 at home, 9-13 away and 11-11 ATS on the road.

As for the Magic, on Sunday, in the Magic’s surprising 114-95 home win versus the Bulls, Moritz Wagner led his team in scoring, amassing 23 points in 25 minutes played. Forward Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 28 minutes of action, too. That was Orlando’s second win in its last 10 contests. Counting this victory, the Magic are now 3-17 at home, 6-22 away and 5-15 ATS at home this season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Magic have a 52.6% chance of winning.

Considering previous matchups, in the last three head-to-head meetings, the Clippers are 2-1 against the Magic. On Dec. 11, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Los Angeles won 106-104 at Staples Center. The Magic defeated them one time in the 2020-21 season, winning 103-96 at Staples Center on Mar. 30, 2021.

On another subject, the Wizards did blow a 35-point lead versus the Clippers in Tuesday’s game. After the contest, reporters asked Bradley Beal how he felt. He said, “It’s embarrassing. There’s no other way to put it. I literally was sitting for the last 10 to 15 minutes. I have no words besides embarrassing and I don’t know.” Los Angeles scored an incredible 80 second-half points!

"It's embarrassing. There's no other way to put it… I literally was sitting for the last 10-15 minutes. I have no words besides embarrassing and… I don't know." Bradley Beal after Wizards blow a 35-point lead vs. Clippers pic.twitter.com/hiEQFkfGUh — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 26, 2022

Clippers vs Magic NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Los Angeles is 4-1 ATS in its past five games.

The total has gone over in four of their previous five contests played.

Also, the Clippers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven matchups versus the Magic.

Next, the Magic are 1-4 ATS in their past five games this season.

And, Orlando is 2-14 SU in its previous 16 contests.

Lastly, the total has gone under in six of the Magic’s last seven meetings against the Clippers.

Projected Los Angeles Clippers Starting Lineup

PG Amir Coffey| SG Reggie Jackson| SF Terance Mann | PF Nicolas Batum | C Ivica Zubac

Projected Orlando Magic Starting Lineup

PG Cole Anthony | SG Jalen Suggs | SF Wendell Carter Jr. | PF Franz Wagner | C Mohamed Bamba

Clippers vs Magic Prediction | NBA Picks

Furthermore, regarding other team statistics, Los Angeles is 16-11 as a favorite, 8-13 as an underdog and 11-11 ATS away, while Orlando is 0-0 as a favorite, 9-39 as an underdog and 5-15 ATS at home. The Clippers are definitely a weaker team without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Nonetheless, they have still played better basketball than the Magic over their last 10 games. Los Angeles is entering this contest as a one-point underdog.

Can the Magic be trusted to win back-to-back home games? This is a question all interested gamblers should ask themselves prior to placing a bet. Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony can only do so much. Therefore, pick the Clippers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 213.5. If you are new to sports betting, we recommend reading our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

