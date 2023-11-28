Coach Frank Vogel calls Devin Booker the Suns’ leader after his ‘cold-blooded shot’ vs. Knicks

It must be quite a feeling to leave everyone at the Madison Square Garden in silence, at least for a complete second. This is what Devin Booker did this weekend when he dropped in a game-winning three-pointer against the Knicks that ended the match 116 to 113.

Once the game was over, everyone was talking about his clutch shot. This not only consolidated his case as the Phoenix leader, but also earned him his first Player of the Week award of the season.

“For a game-winner, I’m feeling I’m taking that shot unless they super blitz me to where I can’t even see the hoop,” Booker said postmatch. “But any soft pressure like that, I feel like if I raise up and I have it on my right side that nobody can really get to it. I know it sounds crazy, but it feels like an open shot and when you let it go, it’s good.”

The 27-year-old ended the contest with 28 points and 11 assists against New York while shooting 10-of-25 from the field, 1-of-4 from range and 7-of-8 from the foul line.

“I’m a part of history now, it feels like,” Booker claimed. “It means a lot. If you’re a fan of the game and you’re a fan of history, you should feel that upon arrival, right? When we touch down in New York City, even when I’m here in the summer and I get the chance to drive by MSG, it just gives you a certain feeling.”

After their latest victory, the Suns improved their record to 11-6 this season and earned their seventh win in a row. Head coach Frank Vogel couldn’t help himself but praise his star point guard.

“It’s Devin Booker, man,” the trainer expressed. “The guy hit a cold-blooded, big-time shot. He’s our leader. There was a lot of talk when Chris [Paul] left about what the leadership structure was going to look like, and he’s really taken that thing and run. It’s been really natural to him. Hasn’t been forced, hasn’t been anything other than, ‘It’s my time.’”

Even his New York rivals were impressed by Devin’s clutch three-pointer and praised him after the game

Knicks star Julius Randle wasn’t happy after the contest, but still couldn’t hide his admiration for Booker very well. Despite it ruining their night at the Madison Square Garden this Sunday, he told reporters that Devin’s shot was “great.”

“He made a great shot,” the forward admitted. “Fading out bounds, 3-pointer over two people. You got to tap him on the butt and say, ‘Good job.’ He made a great shot. Not really much you can do about it.”

Randle really put up a fight against Phoenix, as he hit 28 points and won five rebounds while shooting 10-of-21 overall, 1-of-4 from 3 and 7-of-8 from the foul line, quite similar stats to his star opponent.

Booker and Randle know each other very well, as they both played college basketball at Kentucky. Even though they put on a show in New York this weekend, Booker got the last laugh.

The Suns guard is averaging 29.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists this campaign, while the Knicks veteran is averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists.