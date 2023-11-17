Home » news » Coach Steve Kerr Rectifies And Now Says Draymond Greens Chokehold Was Inexcusable

Warriors coach Steve Kerr rectifies and now says Draymond Green’s chokehold was ‘inexcusable’

Now that a couple of days have past and the air has been cleared, the NBA decided to give Draymond Green a five-game suspension and fine all the other players involved in this week’s brawl between Golden State and Minnesota. This meant that Rudy Gobert, who suffered a chokehold at the Warriors forward’s expense, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels all received a $25,000 fine. 

After losing the game 104-101 against the Timberwolves, coach Steve Kerr told the press he believed that the French big man had provoked the situation. However, now he decided to rectify and admit that his player’s actions were “inexcusable.”

“Draymond has to find a way to not cross the line. I’m not talking about getting an ejection or getting a technical. I’m talking about a physical act of violence. That’s inexcusable,” the trainer said before facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

“So we have to do everything we can to give him the help and the assistance that he needs to be able to draw that distinction between being an incredible competitor, which he’s always been — it’s why he’s in the position he is, it’s why he’s the player he is,” Kerr added. “But, he can’t cross that line. And he crossed it the other night, for sure.”

During the league’s ruling, the NBA cited Green’s “history of unsportsmanlike acts,” a part of the reasons why they decided to deliver such a bold punishment. After giving it some thought, Kerr acknowledged that the sentence was “deserved.”

