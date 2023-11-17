“I didn’t have a problem with [Green] getting Rudy off of Klay, because the rule of thumb is you don’t put your hands on a player on the other team,” he explained. “You get your own guy. So I thought Rudy was wrong for putting his arms on Klay, regardless of his intentions. So I had no problem with Draymond getting him off of him.”
He revealed that Green knows he made a huge mistake.”But, he’s got to let go, and he hung on for six-seven seconds. It was a terrible visual for the league, for Draymond, for everybody. Draymond was wrong. He knows that. It’s a bad look. The five games is deserved, and we move forward,” he concluded.
Stephen A. Smith called the NBA ‘soft as tissue paper’ amid Draymond’s headlock on Gobert
Most of the NBA community expressed shock after the recent brawl that exploded after Thompson and McDaniels pulled their jerseys, and resulted in Green holding Gobert in a dangerous headlock for several seconds.
After the league announced their punishment, Stephen A. Smith says the NBA shouldn’t only blame Draymond for the situation. “The last line he said there, there’s something to hold on to, ‘I taught you better than that.’ What is he trying to say?” the ESPN analyst said. “When something’s about to go down, you got to be one of those dudes in line ready to do something about it.”
According to the broadcasting icon, Rudy’s teammates could’ve done something about it instead of just letting the Warriors forward attack their big man.
“Why did you just stand there and be in the scene and just holding on to everybody instead of grabbing Draymond and getting him the hell off of Rudy Gobert, who was your teammate,” Smith insisted.