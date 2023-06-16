Conor McGregor denies accusation of raping woman at NBA Finals game inside Miami’s Kaseya Center

This Thursday Conor McGregor made the news yet again as he was accused of raping a woman in the bathroom of Miami’s Kaseya Center during the Heat‘s only victory of the past championship series against the Denver Nuggets.

Th UFC star had already been on the spotlight for punching the team’s mascot during a half-time show advertisement skit that went wrong, and sent the person inside the costume to receive medical attention.

A week later, attorney Ariel Mitchell sent a letter to the NBA, the Heat administration and McGregor addressing the alleged sexual assault that happened after the match.

According to the TMZ Sports, who reportedly got hold of the letter, the lawyer wrote that both the league and the team’s security helped separate the alleged victim from her friend, forcing her inside a bathroom where the fighter was awaiting for her.

The attorney’s letter then said that “security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.” According to their version, McGregor then came out of a bathroom stall and stuck his “tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively” to kiss her.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment,” the Heat proceded to tell the press.

The NBA proceded to do the same, as the accusations are still very fresh to take a stance on the matter. “We are aware of the allegations and are working with the team to gather more information,” said spokesman Mike Bass.

The allegations then assured that McGregor also forced the woman to perform oral sex on him while “attempting to sodomize her” and holding her against the wall. The attorney wrote that the victim elbowed the fighter and got away while leaving her purse, as she then had to return to ask for it back.

McGregor’s representatives have proceded to deny the accusations. “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated,” his his lawyers said.

McGregor was already in the eye of the storm for punching the Heat’s mascot in an advertising skit that went wrong

Back in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, fighter Conor McGregor was invited to court for a half-time show segment in which he had to produce a skit with Burnie, the Heat‘s mascot. However, the act turned sour when the UFC superstar sent him to the emergency room after punching him too hard. The news made headlines especially after fans felt McGregor went the extra mile and delivered him an unneccesary second punch once the mascot was already laying down surrendered in the floor. As Burnie was sent to the hospital after the scripted punch went wrong, the fighter insists that there are no hard feelings after the incident. “It was a skit and all is well,” McGregor said Tuesday, as reported by TMZ. “I spent a lot of time with him afterward, we talked it out, everything is great. It was all part of the show.”