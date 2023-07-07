Certain high school athletes just have that “it factor” and Cooper Flagg is one of those players. The #2 ranked prospect in the class of 2025 just finished up his sophomore season of high school. Yesterday, he had the chance to play in the Nike Peach Jam tournament. Flagg put on an absolute masterpiece and nearly had a quadruple double. His skills at the high school level are insane and he’s destined to be an elite basketball player.

Flagg grew up in Maine and played his freshman season at Nokomis Regional High School. He easily outclassed his competitors and needed more of a challenge to continue developing. That’s why he transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida.

This is a private school that has produced NBA talent like Joel Embiid, D’Angelo Russell, Ben Simmon, Scottie Barnes, and plenty more. Even with two years left to play in high school, Flagg is already drawing the interest of pro scouts.

38 points. 16 boards. 6 assists. 11 blocks, including the game-sealer.@NikeEYB Peach Jam performance for the ages from @Cooper_Flagg! pic.twitter.com/sN0K1X6r9e — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2023

Cooper Flagg absolutely dominated his competition at the Nike Peach Jam yesterday

On3 basketball rankings have Cooper Flagg as the unofficial MVP of the Nike Peach Jam. He had an incredible 38 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 11 blocks. Those are video game-type numbers. Flagg was doing everything on the court yesterday and could not be stopped.

He even had the game-winning block, just proving he’s an elite two-way player. At six-foot-nine, Flagg has a forward’s frame and can move like a guard. There were times yesterday when he was the primary ball handler and could score in a variety of ways.

Flagg was hitting mid-range jumpers and his touch around the rim is already at an elite level for his age. His length and versatility offer him the ability to play top-notch defense. Hence the 11 blocks he had yesterday’s Peach Jam tournament. Schools like Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, UConn, Michigan, and others were all in attendance to watch Flagg play.