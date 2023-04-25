The Nike EYBL is a terrific high school basketball event that allows plays to showcase their skills in front of top decision-makers. It’s also a time when unranked and underrated players can prove that they belong playing at the next level. Session one of the Nike EYBL happened this past weekend and top recruits put on a show.

Kiyan Anthony, Cooper Flagg, and Cameron Boozer were standout performers. The EYBL session was a great chance for coaches, fans, and scouts to see the top recruits from across the country. Next, we’ll dive into the three standout performers we noticed from session one.

The three standout performers from session one of the Nike EYBL

Kiyan Anthony (SG, Class of 2025)

Kiyan Anthony, a four-star recruit in the class of 2025, is the son of former NBA player Carmelo Anthony. He plays his AAU basketball with the Baltimore-based Team Melo in Nike’s EYBL league. Anthony was at session one of the Nike EYBL at the LakePoint Champions Center in Emerson, Ga this past weekend.

He averaged (15.2) points, (4.2) rebounds, and (1.0) assists in (29.5) minutes per game. Anthony had one game where he tallied 22 points and then another where he had 26. The SG knocked down his threes at (.333) percent in the EYBL over the weekend.

Cooper Flagg (PF, Class of 2025)

Cooper Flagg is one of the most intriguing prospects in the country and he will be highly touted when he graduates in two years. He’s always been known for his abilities on the defensive end, but his game continues to grow on offense as well. In his first EYBL game over the weekend, he dropped 50 points and missed only two shots the entire game.

His size, quickness, and touch around the rim are simply too much for players his age. Flagg put on a shot-making clinic in his 50-point outing and was knocking down threes. The outside shooting was a bit inconsistent, but Flagg still has an incredible amount of growth he can make before college.

Cameron Boozer (PF, Class of 2025)

Cameron Boozer is only 15 years old and is one of the best PF prospects in the class of 2025. He is also the son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer. Clearly, his dad has taught him a thing or two as the young PF has incredible touch around the rim and in the post.

Boozer has the ability to take big men off the dribble with his quickness. He is simply stronger, faster, and more conditioned than most athletes he faces. His (13.2) rebounds per game led all players in session one and his (27.2) points were the second-best. He also had (2.8) blocks per game.