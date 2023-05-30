This Highly Anticipated Class Heads to Mexico to Showcase Their Skills at the 2023 FIBA Games

A group of thirty-nine players from the 2025 and 2026 high school classes have been invited to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs for a chance to compete for a spot on the 12-man roster that will represent the USA in the 2023 FIBA Americas championships. The tournament is set to take place in Merida, Mexico, from June 5-11. Leading the group as head coach is Sharman White from Pace Academy in Georgia. The USA team has an impeccable record of 37-0 at the U16 FIBA Americas Championship, winning seven consecutive gold medals.

Players to Keep an Eye on

All players in this group were born on or after January 1, 2007. Among the notable storylines to watch throughout the weekend are Tyran Stokes and AJ Dybantsa, who are considered the top prospects in the class. Stokes, a 6-foot-7 forward from Louisville, Kentucky, currently attending Prolific Prep in California, and Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 forward from Brockton, Massachusetts, who plays for St. Sebastian’s in Massachusetts, has been impressing in the 17U division of Nike’s EYBL Circuit. It will be intriguing to see how they perform against players their own age.

While Stokes and Dybantsa garner attention, there are three players from the 2026 class who could make a splash at the event. Keep an eye on 6-foot-7 Jalen Montonati from Owasso High in Oklahoma, 6-foot-4 Alijah Arenas from Chatsworth Senior in California, and 6-foot-7 Caleb Gaskins from Holy Trinity Episcopal in Georgia. USA Basketball provides an excellent platform for these young talents to make a name for themselves.

Another player to watch is 6-foot-10 Jayden Quaintance from Word of God in North Carolina, who is part of the 2025 class. Quaintance has been consistently impressive with USA Basketball and has also showcased his skills playing for Team Thad on Nike’s EYBL 17U Circuit. Despite being younger than most of his peers, Quaintance possesses a strong frame, long arms, and impressive skills in the post. He has been averaging 10 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in 22 minutes of play for Team Thad. His dominant play at the October USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp has raised expectations for his performance in this event.

Cam Boozer Will get Tons of Attention

While Cameron Boozer, currently ranked No. 1 in the 2025 On3 75, is not expected to face a significant challenge for his top spot, there will be intriguing matchups among players in the top ten and the five-star range. Players like Jalen Haralson (No. 5), Koa Peat (No. 6), Isiah Harwell (No. 7), Darryn Peterson (No. 8), and Cayden Boozer (No. 23) will all be in attendance.

The performances of these talented players will have an impact on the upcoming 2025 class rankings, which will be updated at the beginning of July. It’s always exciting to witness these athletes competing against each other, and this event provides an opportunity for the cream of the crop to showcase their skills and make a statement.