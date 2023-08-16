This summer, Team USA is competing in the FIBA World Cup. According to Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, the roster they have right now will not be the same for the 2024 Olympics. USA Basketball has some of the league’s younger stars on the FIBA World Cup roster. While they look solid through three exhibition games, Pierce is confident the Olympic roster will look different. He claimed that Team USA will have LeBron James joining them in 2024 for his last stint in the red, white, and blue.

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce have a podcast called “Ticket and The Truth” on Showtime Basketball. Recently, Pierce mentioned how he’s confident that LeBron James will play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. While this is just speculation, it’s not farfetched at all. James has played for Team USA three times in his career.

He won a bronze medal in 2004, causing the “Redeem Team” to be formed. James won gold medals in 2008 and 2012. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer hasn’t played for Team USA since then. At the tail end of his career, this could be his last chance to represent America on the international stage. Given LeBron’s bigger-than-life persona, playing for Team USA is likely in his future plans.

By the time the 2024 Olympic Games roll around, LeBron James will be 39 years old and will have just finished his 21st NBA season. At this stage in his career, this would be his last chance to play for Team USA in an Olympic setting. James hasn’t done this since the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Pierce noted that Team USA’s top talent is not playing in the FIBA World Cup. Players like Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are not on the World Cup roster. They have younger rising talent like Mikal Bridges, Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jalen Brunson. The 2024 Team USA Olympic roster won’t be announced for a while.

If Pierce’s comments are true, LeBron James will be playing for Team USA next summer. He’ll have just finished his 21st season and 2024-25 could be his last year in the NBA. James said that wants to play his final season with his son Bronny James. It could be a factor that could sway his decision not to play for Team USA. Playing with his son is something James has wanted for a long time.