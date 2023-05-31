The No. 2 college basketball recruit from the Class of 2025, Cooper Flagg has dominated the last few Nike EYBL sessions. The 16-year-old from Newport, Maine has already received 11 scholarship offers. In the recent Nike EYBL Session 4, Flagg averaged 27.8 points, 15 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 5.8 blocks per game, putting up video game numbers in front of the nation’s top recruiters.

The small forward still has a long way to go before reaching his college decision but he’s already been catching the eyes of the biggest schools in the country ahead of his junior season. The No. 2-ranked prospect from the 2025 class behind Cameron Boozer, Flagg has already received offers from Duke, Georgia, UCLA, and more.

Cooper Flagg Dominates Nike EYBL Sessions

Flagg turned 16 in December, making him just a few weeks too young to be eligible for a spot on the USA U16 National Team. So while other top recruits from the 2025 class headed to Colorado for USA tryouts, Flagg was in Memphis playing at the Nike EYBL EYBL 16 session 4.

The sophomore standing at 6-foot-8 absolutely dominated the competition leading his Maine United squad to a 3-1 record. The five-star recruit put up unbelievable numbers in front of the biggest schools in the nation. He finished off the two-day showcase averaging 27.8 points, 15 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 5.8 blocks, which earned him the weekend’s U16 MVP honors from MADE Hoops.

Cooper Flagg’s Top Schools and Scholarship Offers

Following his freshman season, Flagg was named the second-best prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. In the last few months, Flagg has received offers from some of the top college basketball programs in the country, including Duke, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Providence, UCLA, UConn, and West Virginia.

Despite growing up in Maine, Flagg grew up a Duke basketball fan. The sophomore has gone as far to say that he’s modeled his game after former Duke basketball stars Grayson Allen and Jayson Tatum. Right now, he is a main target for head coach Jon Scheyer after the Blue Devils made an early offer last May for the five-star recruit.

If Scheyer and the Duke staff are able to land Flagg, they could have their hands on another loaded recruiting class. The Boozer twins also have close ties to Duke with their father, Carlos Boozer, starring at the program from 2000-2002. Both Cameron Boozer (No. 1) and Cayden Boozer (No. 23) are considered top-100 prospects in the class of 2025.

Could NBA G-League Ignite Be An Option For Flagg?

Recently, there have been a number of players taking alternative routes to the NBA.

Some players, like LaMelo Ball, have opted to play in professional leagues outside of the US while other top prospects, including Scoot Henderson and Matas Buzelis, have decided to play in the NBA G League.

Both Henderson and Buzelis decided that signing with the G-League Ignite was the best way to prepare for the NBA.

Flagg has yet to commit anywhere but has been seen at a few workouts with Matas Buzelis. Last month, NBA trainer Chris Brickley held a workout of the top highschool prospects that included Flagg and Buzelis.

If Buzelis’ draft stock shoots up after one year on the Ignite roster, it wouldn’t be a surprise for Flagg to take the same route.

