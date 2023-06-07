Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers told Brian Custer on Showtime’s “The Last Stand” that Miami is his preferred destination in a hypothetical trade scenario. Other NBA teams Custer mentioned to the seven-time All-Star included the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets.

“Miami, obviously,” replied Lillard with a laugh. “Miami is the obvious one. And Bam is my dawg. Bam is my dawg for real. I mean, I think Miami is the obvious one. Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dawg too. You know, both are capable.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Trail Blazers hold 22nd-ranked odds to win the championship next season in 2024. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have 11th-best odds overall.

Nonetheless, Damian Lillard also told Custer, “I want to have an opportunity to win in Portland. … We got an opportunity, asset-wise, to build a team that can compete. If we can’t do that, then it’s a separate conversation we would have to have.”

If Lillard decides to ask the Trail Blazers for a trade this offseason, Heat fans will hold him to these comments. However, the 11-year veteran enjoys playing in Portland. In July 2019, Lillard signed a four-year, $176 million Designated Veteran Player extension with the team.

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard picks the Miami Heat over the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets as his preferred destination in a hypothetical trade scenario

Last July, Lillard inked a two-year, $121.77 million extension to remain in Portland. His 2024-25 player option worth $48.79 million was exercised as part of his new contract extension. Lillard earned $42,492,492 in the 2022-23 season with the Blazers and will make $45,640,084 in the 2023-24 season.

In 58 starts with Portland in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game. The seven-time All-NBA member also shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% outside the arc.

In his 71-point performance last night versus Houston, Damian Lillard became the 1st player to make at least 400 feet worth of shots in a single game* He made 420 feet worth of field goals. *In the shot location era, since 1996-97 pic.twitter.com/DaTxMkbb3Q — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) February 27, 2023



Furthermore, in the Trail Blazers’ 134-124 win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 25, Lillard recorded the most efficient 60-point performance in NBA history. The guard finished 21-of-29 (72.4%) shooting from the field and 9-of-15 (60%) from deep.

On Feb. 26, in Portland’s 131-114 win against the Houston Rockets, Damian Lillard scored a career-high 71 points in 40 minutes of action. He shot 22-of-38 (57.9%) from the floor, 13-of-22 (59.1%) from 3-point range, and a perfect 14-of-14 (100%) at the foul line.

