Damian Lillard Will Miss Time With Calf Strain

The Portland Trail Blazers’ hot start to the season has come to a halt. In Wednesday night’s loss to Miami, star point guard Damian Lillard suffered a calf strain that will keep him out for one-two weeks.

In the 4th quarter, Lillard was seen noticeably grimacing after shooting a three-pointer. Lillard came out of the game after limping but was insistent that the injury was not serious after the game.

“Before the game, it felt a little tight, a little irritated,” Lillard told reporters after the game. “But it was nothing that I haven’t felt before.”

Damian Lillard on his calf injury. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/bOCpNwOTT8 — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) October 27, 2022

“When I rose up for the shot, I just felt it get really tight,” Lillard continued. “It felt fine running up the court. The next time I did a move, I just felt how tight it was. Nothing happened, I just wanted to get off the court and see what’s going on.”

Lillard did not return to the game after coming out of the game. He will be reevaluated after the one-two week period.

Damian Lillard has gotten off to a very hot start this season. So far, he is averaging 31 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 39% on 10 threes a game. The Blazers have also started hot as well, going 4-0 before the game against Miami.

In Lillard’s absence, expect the Blazers to lean on Anfernee Simons more, as they did last season when Lillard was out due to core muscle surgery.

The Blazers will host the Houston Rockets on Friday and the Memphis Grizzlies on November 2 before going on a six-game road trip.