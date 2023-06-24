On Friday, Damian Lillard filmed himself smiling and laughing while listening to Will Smith’s “Miami” song on Instagram Live, and it was a big deal considering the Portland Trail Blazers guard mentioned the Miami Heat as his most-preferred team in a hypothetical trade scenario a few weeks ago.

His agent, Aaron Goodwin, clarified the situation. As Goodwin pointed out, Lillard is currently on a “working vacation” in Paris, France, and was at a club when the DJ decided to have some fun with the ongoing NBA trade rumors concerning the seven-time All-Star.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Portland Trail Blazers hold 21st-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Miami Heat seventh-shortest odds for the 2023-24 season.

Damian Lillard listening to “Welcome to Miami” on IG live 🤔 (h/t @MGRADS) pic.twitter.com/lbX9dkHn8T — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 23, 2023



“The music was just a coincidence,” Goodwin told Sam Amick of The Athletic. “Damian’s not disrespectful. He’s not an instigator, so he’s not going to do anything out of character. There would be no reason for him to do that. That’s why he laughed [in the video]. It’s a funny coincidence that a DJ would put that on.”

Damian Lillard went live for about 15 minutes. Following the “Miami” song, the DJ played Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which includes the lyrics, “I wanna feel the Heat with somebody.” It seems the DJ wanted to take full advantage of Lillard’s presence in the nightclub.

Aaron Goodwin, Damian Lillard’s agent, says Will Smith’s “Miami” song that was heard during an Instagram Live stream on Friday was “just a coincidence”

Furthermore, TNT NBA Insider Chris Haynes is in frequent contact with Damian Lillard, who was asked last week by Brian Custer on Showtime’s “The Last Stand” on which city is his most-preferred destination in a hypothetical trade scenario. Lillard listed Miami as his top choice.

But Lillard was also asked about the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets. “Miami, obviously,” replied the 32-year-old with a laugh. “Miami is the obvious one. And Bam [Adebayo] is my dawg. Bam is my dawg for real. I mean, I think Miami is the obvious one.”

During a live segment on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Haynes opened up on Lillard’s potential NBA future outside of Portland. “I think he will have a large part,” responded the TNT reporter on whether or not the 11-year veteran will have a say in where he plays next.

Damian Lillard’s agent releases a statement on Lillard listening to ‘Miami’ on Instagram live “The music was just a coincidence. Damian’s not disrespectful. He’s not an instigator, so he’s not going to do anything out of character. There would be no reason for him to do that.… pic.twitter.com/VikKbF6dcS — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 24, 2023



“I think they respect him enough for what he’s done for the organization. … Nets, Miami, and possibly Philly. But they [76ers] don’t have what it takes. I’ll leave it at the Nets and Miami.”

Will Trail Blazers consider trading Damian Lillard to the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors? Haynes believes it’s unlikely. “I do not envision a possibility that he would be traded to a Western Conference team,” the TNT analyst added. So, the songs heard on Instagram Live were interesting indeed.

In July 2019, Lillard signed a four-year, $176 million Designated Veteran Player extension with Portland. Last offseason, the guard inked a two-year, $121.77 million extension with the club.

His 2024-25 player option worth $48.79 million was exercised as part of his new contract extension. Damian Lillard earned $42,492,492 in the 2022-23 season with the Blazers and will make $45,640,084 in the 2023-24 season.

Lillard’s official Instagram is @damianlillard.

