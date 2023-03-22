Main Page
De’Aaron Fox Making Solid All-NBA Team Case
De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings has been living up to his first-time All-Star status this season. Not only has he helped lead the team to the three seed in the Western Conference at this point, but he is also a candidate for the Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year award. With all of this in mind, the quick and spry Kings point guard must be in consideration for a spot on the All-NBA First Team. Without further adieu, let’s take a deeper dive into the impressive campaign Fox has put together this season.
De’Aaron Fox Making Case for All-NBA First Team
De’Aaron Fox: His Season So Far
De’Aaron Fox has really come into his own as one of the better guards this year. He is currently averaging a career-best 25.5 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, and a field goal percentage of 51.6 percent. Perhaps what is most is most impressive is his true shooting percentage of 60.2 percent on the year. We already talked about how well he has played in the clutch this season.
During clutch minutes, Fox is tallying 5.1 points, 53.9 percent shooting, and 33.3 percent shooting from three-point range. One can simply watch Fox play and see why he is so effective. Fox also just recently out-dueled one of the more clutch players in the league in DeMar DeRozan as well. He is one of, if not, the quickest guard in the league. He can slither his way to the basket with the best of them and adept at getting to his spots on the floor. As a result, his stellar individual play has also benefited the Sacramento Kings.
Fox and the Kings’ Success This Year
De’Aaron Fox and Sacramento’s All-Star big man, Domantas Sabonis, have formed one of the better duos in the league. The star duo has helped the team generate a net rating of +2.7 so far this season. Domantas Sabonis has solidified himself as one of the more underrated stars in the entire league. Sacramento also boasts the best team offensive rating this year with a 119.4 rating.
As a result, their win-loss record is currently 43-28. Not to mention, the auxiliary players such as Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, and Malik Monk have also played important roles. With all of this in mind, De’Aaron Fox certainly deserves consideration for being an All-NBA First Team member this season.
