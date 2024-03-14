Deandre Ayton drops season-high 33 points vs. Hawks and thanks NBA ‘haters’ for fueling him

Deandre Ayton‘s first season in Portland has been full of up-and-downs, as he’s been averaging 15.3 points and 11.1 rebounds, which is a disappointment considering his increased role on this young Blazers roster. However, right now the center is arguably in the midst of the best three-game stretch of his career.

After dropping a season-high 33 points to beat Atlanta on Wednesday, the big man is thanking everyone who’s been doubting him this campaign for pushing him to his best version. Once the game was over, the press was all over the 25-year-old.

“I listen and I hear it and I love it,” Ayton told the press after the match. “I thank these haters for it, cause it’s making me approach this game in the right way and carry the PDX on my back all the way. So I thank them. I’m wearing the cape all the way.”

Deandre Ayton: "I'm more dominant. People like to laugh at it but it's the truth…I just be trying to bust that ass." Ayton (24ppg/15rpg since all-star) & Blazers host Knicks today pic.twitter.com/AsxBzGdFCT — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 14, 2024

Ever since the center returned to the starting lineup on March 9, he’s been averaging 28.3 points and 17.7 rebounds, as he has contributed heavily to winning two of those three games. This is the Ayton everyone wants to see, the same one who was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

All the criticism surrounding him has made him more aggressive and confident, as he’s taken at least 19 shots in each of those three outings. “I just be trying to bust that ass. That’s about it,” he said. “Whether I look like the bad guy or not, I’m trying to be great. I’m trying to be a winner in this league. I’m trying to be known as that guy. If you’re around me, you’re going to learn how to win.” Deandre currently has two years and $69.5 million remaining on his contract, and Portland could explore a trade if his value continues to increase. However, the team is in the middle of a rebuild and might be patient with the player to see if he evolves into a future All-Star. Rival coach Quin Snyder delivered praise for Ayton, who ended the game with 15-for-20 shooting, along with 19 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 blocks and 1 steal. “A bunch of their guys made shots as well from three, and he was really good,” he said after losing to the Trail Blazers. “He made contested mid-range shots. And normally those are shots that when they’re contested, they’re going to make some of them. But … it’s hard to account for 15-for-20,” Snyder insisted. “He made contested shots coming off pindowns. He made shots. But I felt like … they got hot. And we didn’t have a ton of breakdowns. They were attacking us off the dribble as well.” Atlanta have lost their last two outings and still have four more road games to go The Hawks are currently sitting in the 10th spot of the Eastern Conference with 17 games left of regular season and their hopes intact of qualifying to the playoffs. However, they’ve lost their past two matches and still have a four-game road trip ahead before returning to Georgia. Against Portland, their coach regrets not shooting efficiently when his team built strong momentum. “On the offensive end when they went zone we had some looks that we missed, and we did a few things to kind of adjust to it and kind of came out of it. Down the stretch, we had have make some plays,” Snyder said. Dejounte Murray‘s outstanding 40-point performance simply wasn’t enough against Deandre and Anfernee Simons‘ combined exhibitions. The Blazers defeated the Atlanta team 106 to 102. “Obviously a tough loss,” expressed the Hawks tactician. “We came out of the game, I thought, playing very well. And you knew they were going to find a groove and start making some shots. But they made a lot of them.”