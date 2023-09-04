Home » news » Dennis Rodman Hopes Chicago Will Someday Retire His No 91 Bulls Jersey And Hang It Next To Former Co Stars

Dennis Rodman hopes Chicago will someday retire his No. 91 Bulls jersey and hang it next to former co-stars

After 13 long years, Dennis Rodman finally returned to the place where he lived the most important achievements of his basketball career, the United Center in Chicago. The former Bulls star felt very emotional as he appeared in the first part of the AEW Collision wrestling program this weekend.

Backstage he was interviewed for Bulls.com by wrestler and promoter Jeff Jarrett once the event was finished and reminisced on all the memories he lived in this historic arena.

“It’s amazing,” he said on Sunday night. “Chicago’s been love to me. I get so emotional because they love me so much… can’t speak now…”

“Thirteen years since I’ve been here,” Rodman shared. “So much love here. I respect these people so much and thank God they love someone who worked their ass off. I hope the city of Chicago would love me as much as I love them.”

The six-foot-six athlete was part of the most famous squad in Bulls history, as he contributed to three of the six NBA championships earned between 1991 and 1998, next to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

“The Worm”, as he was nicknamed as a player, started out in the NBA playing for the Detroit Pistons, and actually faced off against a young Jordan in the 80s. Once he left Michigan, he had a short spell with the San Antonio Spurs, until he got traded to Chicago before the 1995/96 campaign.

The player was an absolute star on-and-off the court, conquering the hearts of the Bulls fans with his incredible defense and sacrifice, but also with his eccentric life style and constant parties.

Just as always, the 62-year-old appeared this weekend in Illinois with a colored goatee, piercings all over his face, dark glasses despite the late night appearance and a baseball cap turned backwards. It seems he hadn’t changed a bit since he last played professionally on an NBA basketball court.

The former star expects his No.91 Bulls jersey to be retired someday next to Jordan and Pippen

While the Hall of Famer soaked in the memories enthusiastically and reminisced on his debut in Chicago 28 years ago, he said he hopes his 91 number will someday be retired next to his co-star’s jerseys.

“It was amazing for the fact Detroit and the city of Chicago, we battled so many years, the Bad Boys, and all of a sudden I’m with Chicago,” the former player said. “I couldn’t believe it. Like wow, someone told me they are trading me for Will Perdue. I’m like, ‘Really? OK.’”

“So once that happened my energy just went up higher,” Rodman kept on about his glory days in Chicago. “The old days were gone for me. Phil Jackson, I love him so much. Phil Jackson, Toni Kukoč, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, man, what a family and the city of Chicago just captivated us. And we did one thing.”

“Our job was to win for the city; it wasn’t personal. For the city. That’s what I wanted,” he said. “Ain’t about the money. It’s for the city.”

