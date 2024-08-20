Dennis Schröder Calls Kevin Durant ‘Weak’ for Viral Post After Olympics Win

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris not only showcased the intense competition on the basketball court but also ignited a war of words between two of the game’s notable stars. Germany’s Dennis Schröder, who captained his national team, found himself in the spotlight for more than just his performance after calling out NBA superstar Kevin Durant for what he perceived as a subtle diss following the United States’ gold medal win.

Team USA secured their gold medal in a hard fought victory over Germany, a match that solidified their dominance in international basketball. Following the win, Kevin Durant took social media to celebrate, sharing a photo of the United States’ gold medal celebration with the caption, “ENTERTAINMENT & IQ.”

The post, which went viral, seemed like a standard celebratory message, but to those familiar with Schröder’s earlier comments, it was clear that Durant was responding to the German.

Dennis Schröder Says Kevin Durant Firing Back at Him Over Criticism ‘Tells Me How Weak He Is as a Person’ Full details here: https://t.co/YM0IXQjKy5 pic.twitter.com/47QHFJD6mS — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 19, 2024

Earlier in the Olympics, Schröder had discussed the differences he observed between European and American basketball. He highlighted what he saw as the contrasting approaches, describing European basketball as “straight IQ basketball” and American basketball as more focused on “entertainment.” Schröder’s comments were part of a broader discussion on the evolution of the game and the different philosophies between continents.

Schröder didn’t take kindly to Durant’s post. During a Twitch stream, the Brooklyn Nets guard addressed the situation directly, calling Durant “weak” for what he saw as a pointed and unnecessary response. “You’re that type of a star, and you have to say something to a person like me who not even meant it to be negative,” Schröder said.

“It was just what I see from both sides, you know what I’m saying? I didn’t appreciate it. I don’t care, but at the end of the day, that tweet, or whatever he posted, was because of me. For me, it was never no negative stuff. I respect all of those guys, all GOATs, but to say that tells me how weak he is as a person,” he kept at it.

His frustration stemmed from the belief that his comments, intended as a reflection on the different styles of play, were taken out of context and used against him in a public manner.

The German international’s words reignited the controversial and un-going debate between European and American Basketball

Schröder’s comments were not just an isolated opinion but part of a long-standing debate within the basketball community. The argument centers around the perceived differences in how the game is taught and played across different countries. European players are often praised for their high basketball IQ, developed through systems that emphasize that IQ and team play from an early age. In contrast, the American approach, particularly in the youth basketball circuit, is sometimes criticized for prioritizing individual talent and entertainment over all-around skill development.

This debate is not new. In 2015, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who spent part of his childhood in Italy, famously remarked that “European players are just way more skillful” and “taught the game the right way at an early age.” Bryant pointed to AAU basketball in the United States as a root cause, arguing that it fails to teach young players how to play all-around basketball. Similarly, LeBron James has expressed concerns about the youth basketball structure in the U.S., criticizing how some coaches prioritize their own success over the development of their players.

For Kevin Durant, his viral post was a justified response following Team USA’s victory. In the competitive world of sports, the winners often have the last word, and trash talk is part of the game. Durant’s post was likely intended to assert Team USA’s dominance and perhaps remind Schröder of the scoreboard, a common practice among athletes at the top of their game.

For Schröder, the experience is likely to serve as motivation as he prepares for the upcoming NBA season. His comments, and the reaction they sparked, underscore the pride and passion that international competition brings out in players. For Durant, his post and Schröder’s response are unlikely to change his approach. As one of the game’s greatest, Durant’s focus remains on winning, whether on the court or in the battle of words.

As the NBA season approaches, only time will tell if this tension carries over into their next meeting.