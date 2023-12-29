Denver big man Nikola Jokic reveals his Top 5 NBA stars, mentions Joel Embiid first

Despite not possessing last season’s MVP award, Nikola Jokic is still hailed by most as the undisputed best player in the world at the moment. In a recent episode of Michael Porter Jr.‘s “Curious Mike” podcast, the Nuggets star revealed who are his favorite players in the NBA after himself.

The Serbian big man didn’t necessarily name them in order of greatness, but he did decide to mention the reigning MVP Joel Embiid first on his list. After the Sixers center, he mentioned Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

He then said it was hard to mention them all, as they are so many talented stars in the league, but he kept on his list with Stephen Curry, Jayston Tatum, Anthony Edwards and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

MPJ asks Nikola Jokic to give his top 5 current players in the NBA and Jokic ranks Embiid No. 1. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/H7NDJ5Rhkp — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 28, 2023

“I think it’s really impossible to say,” Nikola explained. “I think you maybe like some player over some other player, like you like his game or whatever. But I think it’s really hard to put that top-5 or even top-10, to be honest.”

Despite so many critics implying that he doesn’t like basketball, Jokic explained that he loves the game but simply doesn’t enjoy fame as much as other players do. The Denver player told Porter Jr. that he’s very much aware of the responsibility he has as an NBA star.

“At the end of the day, we’re just basketball players. When I finish my career, I really hope that no one knows about me and that in the future, I want my kids to know that I’m not a basketball player,” he expressed. “I really want them to remember me as their father.”

Jokic then mentioned what are his goals after retirement. “I think not having a cell phone is also a big goal of mine. Like you said, just living in the moment and being like a normal person and going out for drinks with friends, having lunch, etc., no one makes a big deal if you play with your kids or go horseback riding,” he said.

Finally, he explained how the NBA is such a part of the entertainment industry that they are much more than just basketball players. “We’re just good at what we do, but the media is what surrounds us, and of course we get paid for the media, for the popularity,” Nikola stated.

The Serbian superstar admitted he felt ‘more relief than joy’ after winning NBA Championship vs. Heat

During the same interview on his teammate’s podcast, Jokic kept talking about his desire to lead a low-profile lifestyle and even admitted what he felt when the Nuggets conquered their first-ever NBA title against the Miami Heat.

“When we won a championship, for me it was like, okay, I felt more relief than joy if that makes any sense,” the big man told Porter. “We affect so many people just by playing basketball… I think that’s why we are on this planet earth, to make other people happy.”

Before they dominated the NBA Finals and won the league, he can remember the European center saying many famous phrases that went viral, that go to show he really was relieved it was all over.

“The job is done, we can go home now,” was one of the first things that came out of his mouth before he opened his first bottle of champaign back in June. Another very famous one was: “On Sunday, I have my horse racing,” as he seemed more excited to return to Serbia than celebrate in Denver.