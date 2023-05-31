Home » news » Despite Previously Being Turned Down The Detroit Pistons Still Want Monty Williams To Be Their Next Head Coach

Despite previously being turned down, the Detroit Pistons still want Monty Williams to be their next head coach

This offseason, the Detroit Pistons moved head coach Dwane Casey into a front-office role. Detroit is still currently searching for their next head coach and they have one particular candidate in mind. That is former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams. Just a week ago it was reported that Williams turned down a “big-money offer” from Detroit. Despite being unsuccessful, the Pistons still are pursuing Williams to be their next head coach. 

While there are certainly plenty of other candidates who could be the Pistons’ next head coach, Monty Williams is their top target. Detroit finished with the worst record in the NBA this season and needs to develop a number of young players.

Their front office saw how Monty Williams was able to elevate the Suns’ roster in his time with Phoenix. The Pistons know there are only a number of top head coaches available. They are trying to act fast and secure Williams for their future.

The Detroit Pistons seem somewhat desperate to make Monty Willaims their next head coach

With Monty Williams turning down Detroit’s initial offer to be their head coach, you would have thought it ended there. However, the Pistons are reportedly offering up a $10 million annual salary to make Willaims their next head coach. That would make him the second-highest-paid head coach in the NBA annually.

San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich earns $11.5 million annually and Golden State’s Steve Kerr earns $9.5 million annually. When Williams initially turned down Detroit’s offer, reports said that he was likely going to take a year off from coaching. The $10 million a year from the Pistons could sway him back into coaching right away.

With Detroit not making the playoffs this season, their coaching search has been going on for quite some time now. Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee and former UConn and Overtime Elite head coach Kevin Ollie were in the mix. If Willaims turns down the Pistons for a second time, Lee or Ollie could be the next head coach for Detroit.

