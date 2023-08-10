In the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham was the first overall pick by the Detroit Pistons. He made first-team All-Rookie in 2021-22 but was limited to 12 games last season. Cunningham had to get shin surgery and was forced to watch the rest of the season from the bench. Since then, he’s bounced back and is looking extremely healthy playing for the USA Basketball select team. He’s been considered one of the “best players” during scrimmages vs the Team USA senior team.

As a six-foot-six PG, Cade Cunningham is a versatile player on the court. He takes advantage of smaller guards on offense and can hold his own vs bigger players on defense. In 64 games during his rookie season, Cunningham averaged (17.4) points, (5.5) rebounds, (5.6) assists, and (1.2) steals.

The 21-year-old had a chance to play for the Team USA senior team but turned down the offer. He was worried the World Cup schedule could hinder him from being ready for the 2023-24 season. With how he played in Team USA scrimmages, he looks ready to be fully healthy and available for a young Detroit Pistons squad.

Cade Cunningham was ‘best player’ on floor during USA Basketball scrimmageshttps://t.co/V4tal6nm2t — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 9, 2023



Cade Cunningham looks ready to be a difference-maker for the Pistons next season

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr says Cade Cunningham “looked great” during practice. While players on the select team don’t play in the FIBA World Cup, the former #1 overall pick certainly left his impression. According to Omari Sanfoka II of the Detroit Free Press, Cunningham looked great under the spotlight.

He’s been working to get back on the court, but this was his first real test vs top NBA talent. Sanforka said Caunningham “passed with flying colors”, and it raises the stakes for Detroit next season. Additionally, Steve Kerr said that the injury is not an issue anymore and he’s put it behind him.

You like to hear that kind of news for a 21-year-old PG who has elite size and skill. In 12 games last season, Cunningham averaged (19.9) points per game. If he played a full season, he likely could have averaged 20+ points easily. This offseason, the Pistons hired Monty Williams as their new head coach and the team added more talent through the draft. The Pistons are a young team looking to find their identity, but they have the skill level to be competitive in 2022-23.