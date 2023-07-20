It’s been almost a month since the Warriors announced that Chris Paul would be wearing the Golden State jersey for the upcoming campaign, and you couldn’t help but wonder how he’d get along with long-time rival Stephen Curry. We’ve seen the former Suns and Rockets player clash with his new teammates during many classic NBA matches in the past, and there’s always been trash talk between them.

Draymond Green is another who has commonly been outspoken about his feelings, as he’s mentioned before how he’s always held a grudge against their newest point guard. In a recent episode of Patrick Beverly’s podcast, the Warriors foward broke his silence on his thoughts on sharing the floor with Paul.

The four-time champion’s beef with former teammate Jordan Poole also resurfaced recently, as it seems that both players never really solved their problems ever since they got into a brawl last offseason.

“It’s no sugarcoating what as happened all these years, it’s real life, man,” Green said. “… I’ve publicly said I didn’t like Chris before. I’m just not going to be like ‘Oh man that changed now he my teammate.’ No, I look forward to talking amongst men. I look forward to working with another dog.”

Check out ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins take on the matter, as he believes that locker room drama is all too common in the NBA:

Curry also appeared recently on the “Dubs Talk” podcast and confessed that he hated the fact that they lost Jordan to the Wizards, but believes that in Paul they’ll have the experience to contend for a new title.

“It’s all about adjusting to what’s the reality, right? Like I hate that we lost [Jordan Poole]. I hate that we didn’t achieve our potential last year and every team has to find a way to get better, so the changes were made,” the superstar said.

“But I like where we are in the sense of the pieces fitting and having a lot of different looks from a rotation standpoint. We’re a little bit more mature now in the sense of experience, and I think that’s the pattern in the NBA of what affects winning.”

Paul admits that his remaining goal in the NBA is to lift a title before he retires from basketball

As the veteran star prepares for one of his last campaigns in the league, he can’t hide his desire of winning an NBA title before he hangs up his shoes.

“Obviously it’s that elusive championship,” Paul shared with the press. “So going to a team with guys who have that pedigree. They’ve shown the ability to do it over and over again, with a coaching staff, with a primetime organization. As long as I’ve been playing I still love learning, so I’m excited about going into this team, this organization and seeing how I can be a piece or just be part of the puzzle to help our team win.”

Stephen Curry on Chris Paul 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/tnBZhMeiK5 — Hoop Central (@thehoopcentrol) July 12, 2023

20-year-old Jonathan Kuminga also shared his excitement over their newest addition to the roster, but can’t wait to see how this will all play out on the floor.

“I was surprised,” he expressed. “Watching CP growing up, the way he plays a different type of basketball than the Warriors. Me being on the Warriors for the for the past two years now, we play a different type of basketball playing at a fast pace. We move off the ball a lot.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing how it’s gonna work, and I feel like CP is a smart player. He has a lot of experience, and I feel like he’s gonna bring so much that we didn’t have on the team, and I’m looking forward to it.”