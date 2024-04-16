As the Warriors and Kings are getting ready for this Tuesday’s clash for a spot in the NBA Playoffs, Draymond Green gave his thoughts on the Play-in Tournament. Even though he’s not too happy with the fact that his team will have to fight their way into the postseason, he understands the positive impact that this new stage has made on the league’s competitiveness.

The power forward shared what he thought about his team’s current state. “I hate the play-in, just so you all know. I absolutely hate it,” he said on this week’s episode of The Draymond Green Show. “It’s the best thing ever created. If you look at the play-in and what it’s done for basketball, it’s the best thing ever created.”

Golden State ended the 2023/24 season on a roll, but weren’t able to clinch a direct Playoff berth in a very contested Western Conference. However, with a 56.1 winning percentage, the Warriors became the best 10th-ranked team in NBA history.

The four-time champion went on to explain why he believes that Play-in stage was introduced to improve the level of competition and entertainment in the league, especially during the last month.

“Since the NBA has added the play-in, it’s taken the last month and a half of the season to a totally different level. Like, totally different,” Green expressed. “So, I hate the play-in. I especially hate being the 10 seed. But as much as I hate it, as a basketball player, as a basketball fan, this play-in is nuts, and you gotta love it.”

Just last season, as Sacramento made the Playoffs for the first time in 17 years, both squads faced each other in the first round but Golden State emerged victorious in a tight series. Now Mike Brown’s squad hopes to take revenge despite producing a much weaker campaign than they did last year.

“Well really, I’m happy with the way [the season] unfolded over the last couple of months,” Steve Kerr said after defeating Utah this weekend. “We were a little bit in disarray for a while early in the season, trying to find ourselves, and a lot of guys really stepped up not only on the court but off the court, in the locker room.”

The Warriors expect CP3 to become a leader with experience during their upcoming Play-in action

As Chris Paul just ended his 19th NBA season, he’s participated in 149 playoff contests throughout his career, wearing five different jerseys, although he’s never earned the league title.

Coach Kerr is well aware that his team possesses a lot of players with postseason experience, and he expects this will make the difference against a less mature Sacramento squad. Also, he doesn’t fear the Kings’ homecourt advantage as Golden State have a very strong road record this campaign.

“We should be a good road team,” he said after dispatching the Jazz on Sunday and closing regular season on a strong note. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have won championships – and veteran players like Chris, who are unfazed by the road.”

His teammate Draymond understands this will be a tight contest against Sacramento. “Us knowing them helps, but on the flip side they know us as well and that hurts,” he said. “Coaches are going to put a game plan together. Their coaches will put a great game plan together. Our coaches will put a great game plan together. But then you’ve got to go out there and play.”