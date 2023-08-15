It’s already been over a year since Enes Kanter Freedom last played in the NBA, after he took a social stance against the league over a human rights situation in China and has since been banned from the competition. However, the former Celtics player has turned into a political activist in the past year and has made his voice heard calling out all injustices he sees in society.

His latest was a sarcastic dig that implied he would finally make his return to the basketball court by becoming a woman and dominating the WNBA, adding fuel to the debate about transgender athletes in sports.

The Turkish-American player, who started out playing for the Utah Jazz in 2011, claims he’s been “blackballed” by the NBA, and that the only way he sees himself playing professionally again would be changing his gender identity to play against women.

"Men don’t belong in women’s spaces." Enes Kanter Freedom floated putting on a wig and playing in the WNBA to prove a point about how men are destroying women's sports. How many points would he score in a WNBA game? https://t.co/YZKNqcbUW5 — OutKick (@Outkick) August 14, 2023

“Men don’t belong in women’s spaces, restrooms, locker rooms, or sports,” the veteran posted. “Since I’m blackballed from the NBAm should I put on a wig, identify as a woman and start dominating the WNBA? Is that when the outrage will begin? Is that fair to all the women who spent their whole life chasing their goals? Where are all the Women Rights Activists and Feminists?!”

The six-foot-ten athlete rightfully explains how the NBA banished him from ever gracing another one of their courts after he criticized the league’s business relations with China, even after calling out pretty clear human rights abuses over a year ago.

One of the most notable moments of his career came in his first year representing the Knicks, as he dropped 31 points and won 22 rebounds during a Christmass loss to the Sixers back in 2017.

The debate over transgender women in sports is real, and has made many superstars take sides on the matter

Freedom’s take on the transgender debate seems to align with those of athletes like tennis player Martina Navratilova, who recently tweeted about how the United States Tennis Association has updated their policies that allow “those who transition from male to female” to compete in female events if their testosterone levels and gender identity are approved.

“Women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes, whatever age,” posted the the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion. “This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self-ID? I don’t think so.”

Enes Kanter has slowly positioned himself as a right-wing politician who is considering running for office:

On the other hand, United States women’s national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe is well known for being a long been an advocate of trans athletes in women’s sports, assuring she would have no problem in welcoming such a teammate.

“‘You’re taking a “real” woman’s place,’ that’s the part of the argument that’s still extremely transphobic. I see trans women as real women,” said the two-time FIFA World Cup champion back in July. “What you’re saying automatically in the argument – you’re sort of telling on yourself already – is you don’t believe these people are women. Therefore, they’re taking the other spot. I don’t feel that way.”