ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins tips Anthony Davis to win 2022-23 NBA MVP award

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has tipped Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP award, despite the Lakers missing the playoffs entirely last season.

Anthony Davis averaged 23.2 poimts. 9.8 rebounds, and 3 assists per game last season, but played just 40 of the Lakers’ 82 regular season games after struggling with injuries in his knee and ankle.

The Lakers finished 11th in the NBA’s Western Conference, and not only missed out on the playoffs but also the brand-new play-in tournament which gives even the 10th seed the chance to advance to the first round.

"Anthony Davis is a top-five talent right now. … I got Anthony Davis winning the MVP next season!" —@KendrickPerkins 👀 pic.twitter.com/DkrSxImbDt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 20, 2022

Betting Favorites for NBA 2022-23 MVP

1. Luka Doncic (+425)

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (+600)

3. Joel Embiid (+700)

4. Kevin Durant (+900)

5. Stephen Curry (+1200)

6. Jayson Tatum (+1200)

7. Nikola Jokic (+1400)

8. Ja Morant (+1400)

9. LeBron James (+1800)

10. Kawhi Leonard (+2500)

Prediction

Our prediction to win the MVP award next season is the Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

Tatum and the Celtics narrowly lost out on an 18th NBA championship in the recent finals loss to Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors in six games, after defeating the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals in which Tatum picked up the first ever Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award.

The 24-year-old struggled with a right shoulder and wrist injury throughout the playoffs, but still went on to make history and scored the most points whilst recording the mosts assists in the entire league.

Tatum guided the Celtics from a regular season record of 18-21 in January to a finishing record of 51-31, earning the second seed in the playoffs as Ime Udoka’s side marked one of the greatest in-season turnarounds of all time.

At +1200, we feel there is plenty of value in this selection with Jayson Tatum, the First Team All-NBA member and three-time All-Star to lift the MVP trophy next season and dominate the league once again as an elite two-way wing.

Pick: Jayson Tatum

All bets were obtained from BetOnline