ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins explains why the Kings will be stronger than the Warriors next season: ‘They are only going to get better’

Even though Golden State are doing what they can to return to their championship ways using the same core players that brought them four titles in the past decade, some analysts around the NBA believe their time at the highest ranks is up.

Another former champion who is now an ESPN broadcaster made known his predictions on the Warriors’ future, just as they were about to confront the Kings in the Summer League.

According to Kendrick Perkins, Sacramento will get progressively stronger as the Bay Area squad is only getting worse.

“The Suns are better. The Denver Nuggets are better than [the Warriors]. And I’m willing to go out on a limb and say the Sacramento Kings are better than them,” he said on Monday’s First Take. “Although they did win a seven-game series, but going into this season, I love this Sacramento Kings team over the Golden State Warriors for the simple fact that now they have a year of experience under their belt, they know what it takes to get to the postseason, they know how it feels to be in the postseason.”

That same night, the Kings beat their state opponents 100-94 in the California Classic. Check out the complete highlights from last night’s match in the link below:

“They are only going to get better,” Perkins said about the Kings. “So when I look at the Golden State Warriors, I said it last year and I’m going to stand on it now, their dynasty run, that window for championships, that has closed.”

Even though the San Francisco club eliminated Sacramento in the first round of the past playoffs after a masterclass performance from Stephen Curry, the ESPN analyst believes that’s in the past now.

“I’m done with the old news,” Perkins claimed. “I’m moving forward. Number one, this is why the Warriors are not a threat. And when we say a threat, we’re talking about them winning a championship. Every single season that they have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, it’s championship or nothing for them.

“And as long as LeBron James is in the Western Conference, Steph Curry really hasn’t done anything without Kevin Durant when it comes down to matching up with LeBron James.”

Sacramento were the most exciting team of the 2022/23 campaign, as they made it to the postseason for the first time since 2006. Perkins is convinced they’ll do even better this upcoming competition.

The Kings have unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming season with a hilarious new comercial

Sacramento are getting ready to overcome expectations for the next campaign and already shared the new threads they’ll be sweating on court for the season that is on its way.

The Kings have unveiled its Icon and Association Edition uniforms this Monday, as they announced that its statement edition will be revealed on July 5.

TRADITION REINVENTED 💫 Introducing the 2023-24 Icon and Association Edition Uniforms 🔥 Honoring the past while crafting new traditions that embrace a thrilling new era of Sacramento Kings basketball 👑 More Info 💻 https://t.co/zq156DO0wS pic.twitter.com/Sk9XDjhVYD — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 3, 2023

“Drawing inspiration from our royal heritage and infusing the essence of the 1994 rebrand, we honor the past while crafting new traditions that embrace the evolution of our franchise,” the team expressed in a statement. “The reintroduction of a modernized script wordmark, an iconic and timeless symbol intricately woven into the fabric of our franchise’s history, strengthens the bonds that bridge our proud past and thrilling future.

“This uniform refresh not only pays tribute to our roots but also ushers in an exciting new era of Sacramento Kings Basketball.”