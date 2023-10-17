Stephen A. Smith has spent this preseason making his predictions for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign and seems to be ready for NBA action. The ESPN analyst, who is one of New York’s most loyal fans and has been rooting for them for over 50 years now, doesn’t believe this will be the season in which they will finally win another championship.

Smith recently addressed his love for the Knicks on his own podcast, explaining how the last time his beloved club won the league title, he was only six years old. The First Take host recalled that the franchise hasn’t had much to celebrate since the late 90s, back when they were a constant playoff threat.

This week, he hilariously shared what he would do if New York surprised all and was crowned NBA champions this next campaign. In the video below, who can see it for yourself around the 45 minutes mark:

“I’d shave my head bald, how about that? I’ve been holding on to it, that George Jefferson look, I’ve been holding on to it for dear life. I might let that go if they won a title,” the Bronx native promised.

In the past, Smith has reminisced fondly on the 1999 NBA Finals, when the eight-seeded Knicks reached the last stage of the competition. However, Patrick Ewing was injured and they lost in five games against the San Antonio Spurs, who were led by star duo David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

As for his favorites to win the Eastern Conference, the ESPN icon has no doubts that the Boston franchise is the strongest of them all. He didn’t even mention the Knicks when talking about the candidates in the East.

“There’s really nothing to discuss here,” he assured. “I consider the Boston Celtics to be the favorite to win the Eastern Conference, even with Damian Lillard, my brother, the ultimate sniper, a closer. … Make no mistake about it ladies and gentlemen, the Boston Celtics are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, if not the entire NBA.”

Smith also predicted which teams will be the sleeping giants who will awake during the competition and surprise all on their way to the top

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, Smith also predicted who will be the biggest sleepers of the year, which are the teams no one expects to contend for the NBA title. In the Western Conference, the First Take host believes the Kings will have another outstanding campaign under coach Mike Brown.

“For me personally, even though they got knocked out in the first round, the team I look at is the Sacramento Kings,” he predicted. “De’Aaron Fox is that dude y’all.”

On the other side of the United States, Smith picked out the Nets as the sleeping giants of the Eastern Conference. However, the analyst insisted that it will depend on Ben Simmons’ form and if he creates a partnership with Mikal Bridges.

“If I had to look at anybody it would probably be Brooklyn… Praying that Ben Simmons becomes relevant again, and wants to help out Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson and those boys, I think they could do some things,” he shared.