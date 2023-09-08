After playing with six different NBA franchises during 11 seasons, 28-year-old Jabari Parker arrived in Europe for a new challenge this summer. Once a rising star who became the second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, he is now preparing to make his official debut with Barcelona.

“For me, it is like a dream. I am lucky that basketball, the sport that I play, is so international that it allows me to continue visiting new places,” he said during his introduction interview.

Parker, who can already be considered an NBA veteran, told the story of how his agent called him when he was about to vacation in Hawaii, and said this was an opportunity of a lifetime.

“He said, ‘You have to go to Barcelona.’ I was, I don’t know, like 15 hours away by plane. I dropped what I was doing in Hawaii to come here and the deal was closed in two days,” the foward recalled.

After his first couple of weeks training with the Catalan club, he’s impressed with the quality of his teammates, even though most starters are participating with their nations in the FIBA World Cup.

“I have the impression that, with the players we have this year, we’re able to compete with any team in the world,” he stated. “I think we could compete against NBA teams.”

After his first remarks, he was asked if he really believed Barcelona would fair in the NBA. “Definitely,” he answered. “We have several important players who have been there [in the NBA], like me, Sato or Willy… Our experience is there, having played at the highest level for years. I think we could compete.”

Even though he only appeared in 25 matches during his last couple of NBA seasons, he is convinced he isn’t rusty at all, and actually feels youthful.

“I feel young and I hope to show it throughout the season. I’m still the same. The same person and the same basketball player. I look better than ever,” he assured. “When I was younger I didn’t understand what basketball is, but the experience of the years has made me grow.”

Parker shared he’s been following the World Cup and believes that Team USA aren’t the team to beat anymore

The former Milwaukee star says he’s been following the FIBA World Cup and keeping an eye for Team USA, even though he doesn’t believe they are necessarily destined for gold.

“All the teams compete, anyone can beat you, and you can’t say that the United States are going to win because that’s what’s expected. Now anyone can win,” Parker argued.

He also assured he isn’t too worried about the different rules between European and American basketball.

“It’s easier than I thought,” he shared, “because here you play as you did at high school and college, you can stay in the paint. As far as traveling calls, I thought I could make mistakes, but I hope I won’t make that many.”