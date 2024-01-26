Ex-Jazz star Andrei Kirilenko recommends watching Euroleague as NBA is selfish and about stardom

There aren’t too many players that have the experience that Andrei Kirilenko has in the basketball world, as he played and excelled in both the NBA and the EuroLeague during his time as a professional. In a recent interview, however, he explained why he recommends fans to watch the European competition over the U.S. sport.

“You should watch, it is great basketball,” he told the Russian media. “Especially if you love proper basketball. In the NBA, basketball is still wrong, in my opinion. It is more about individuals. Basketball in Europe is traditional with more team plays and tactics, players knowing what to do on the court in each situation.”

The 42-year-old has been serving as the president of the Russian Basketball Federation for almost nine years now, ever since he decided to wrap up his time as a player.

“Certainly, you must follow the EuroLeague, if you love basketball, watch players like Milos Teodosic,” he later insisted. “It seems to me that you can even learn basketball from watching EuroLeague games.”

Kirilenko played 13 seasons in the NBA, competing for an entire decade wearing the Utah Jazz jersey, and then enjoyed shorter stints with the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. During this time, he participated in 852 matches, 55 playoff games, and was even selected for the 2004 All-Star Game.

In Europe he mostly played for Russian side CSKA for what remained of his time as a professional. In 2012, he was honored with the season MVP of the EuroLeague.

He also represented his country at the international level and has awarded with the tournament MVP of the 2007 EuroBasket, tournament in which Russia won the gold. Andrei also participated in his nation’s bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games.

Guerschon Yabusele isn’t thinking about Boston anymore: ‘I’m waiting for the Olympics, not the NBA’

Guerschon Yabusele confessed he’s finally enjoying his basketball game as he’s established himself as one of the top power forwards in Europe after joining ASVEL four seasons ago.

Once the 16th pick the 2016 NBA Draft, the French player only competed in two campaigns for the Celtics, followed by some years in China.

Ever since he joined Spanish greats Real Madrid, he says there is no turning back for him. In a recent interview with L’Equipe, he revealed the he’s not actively considering a return to the NBA.

“I no longer want to spend seasons with the Boston Celtics or in China, not knowing when to play and when not to play. I would like to return to the NBA, but I play for the best team in Europe and win championships. Why would I leave that to sit on a bench? I will join the French National Team after the end of the season this summer, so I am waiting for the Olympics, not the NBA,” Yabusele confessed.

Guerschon revealed that he’s only thinking about this current campaign, as he wishes to remain in the spotlight and be taken into consideration by the French federation to participate in this year’s 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.