Ex-Lakers star Lamar Odom reveals he masturbated as a pregame ritual: ‘I used to jerk off’

Throughout the NBA world, athletes have commonly shared their pregame rituals to the press as a way of showing fans a peak of what is the behind the scenes of basketball glory, but sometimes you’d think they should keep it to themselves. In a recent interview with former star Lamar Odom, he revealed that he used to “always” masturbate before contests, whether it was home or on the road.

Odom’s career ranged from 1999 to 2013, but he became even more famous when he married Khloe Kardashian five years before hanging up his basketball shoes. We have no way of knowing if she knew about her husband’s pregame antics, all we know is that the Lakers player did it to relieve stress.

However, reflecting on it, Odom doesn’t necessarily believe that jerking off accomplished what he needed, as he also feels it took away a lot of his energy. “I used to always jerk off. And I think about it because I probably took some of my prime, my energy,” he confessed.

Lamar Odom reveals that he used to ‘jerk off’ before every game (Via @LADEig / h/t @NBABeyondCourt ) pic.twitter.com/EQOObSHF0h — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 19, 2024

“I was at home at the crib. Hotel room, I bust a nut. That’s why sometimes I would rather play on the road,” Lamar added, as he opened up on the LADE Show with current Los Angeles player Max Christie.

The 44-year-old spent all but two years of his professional career in California, during three different stints with both the Clippers and the purple and gold franchise. He entered the spotlight as a constant figure on Keeping up with the Kardashians since 2009, until they officially divorced in 2016.

Recently, Khloe wrote a post on social media in support of her brother Rob, and Lamar also showed some love. “Robert I couldn’t be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister,” Khloe wrote on Instagram this week, as the former player added in the comments, “My Family!!”

Some years ago, Odom revealed he misbehaved during his time with the Kardashian family. “Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer,” he admitted during a 2021 episode of Radio Andy. “I miss their family tremendously.”

Lamar and Caitlyn Jenner are teaming up to launch a podcast called Keeping Up with Sport

It seems like Odom is definitely still part of the Kardashian family, especially after news broke out this week announcing how the player is joining forces with Caitlyn Jenner to release a new podcast that will go by the name Keeping Up with Sport.

The two former sportpersons will pair alongside sports podcaster Zach Hirsch to create this new product which hopes to shine a light on the behind the scenes of being a professional athlete.

“Each episode goes beyond the headlines, providing listeners with an entertaining perspective on the personal stories behind the champions, delving into the highs and lows of being in the spotlight, recounting early struggles on the path to success, and exploring how today’s athletes navigate difficulties along their journeys,” a press release reads.

Jenner also expressed her own written statement, explaining what the public can expect from this upcoming show. “I know the dialogues we have on ‘Keeping up with Sports’ will emphasize athletes’ unique stories and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community,” she wrote.